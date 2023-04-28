HOKA ONE ONE(R) “Extraordinary Running Volume” energy station landed in Wuhan for a limited time- China Entertainment Network

In order to encourage more people to continue to stand on the starting line, on April 26, HOKA ONE ONE®, an international high-performance footwear brand under Dekers Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. (NYSE: DECK), opened the ” Li Xian, the brand spokesperson, made a surprise appearance at the “Frequent Running Volume” energy station, and together with HOKA brand executives, Shanghai Lianquan Foundation and other representatives lit up the HOKA “Frequent Running Volume” energy station, and announced that the HOKA “Frequent Running Volume” nationwide The challenge once again made a milestone breakthrough. With the help of nearly 120,000 runners across the country, the cumulative wind energy has exceeded 7.3 million kilometers, and all the love miles gathered by the runners will be used to help two townships in Hubei Elementary school kids build a running track. At the same time, HOKA hopes to call on more people who love sports to run now, and help more people realize their dream of riding the wind with the power of running.

Ms. Wu Xiao, general manager of HOKA ONE ONE(R) China Business Department, Mr. Li Xian, spokesperson of HOKA ONE ONE brand

The design inspiration of the Wuhan “Frequent Running Volume” energy station comes from the new lightweight cushioning running shoes Clifton 9. The luminous light strip on the top outlines the bird’s-eye view of the brand’s logo. The semi-open layout is based on the first colors of the shoes, orange and pink. The main color is combined with the iconic lightning pattern elements on the upper to create a dynamic atmosphere that is ready to go and take off with the wind. In addition, the energy station has also created an immersive interactive experience space that integrates functionality and fun. The witty and weightless interactive space hangs the new iteration of HOKA, Clifton 9. When runners step on the soft and resilient ground, they feel as if they are flying through the clouds. Vividly experience the unique performance of Clifton 9 “thick and light” with multiple senses, and reach the light and whimsical world in a space full of fun and imagination.

HOKA ONE ONE “Frequent Running Volume” Energy Station

There is also a “Frequent Running Volume” challenge area and a shoe and clothing try-on area. Runners can experience the smooth foot feel of Clifton 9 immersively on the treadmill. Feel the sense of accomplishment of soaring running numbers in real time. Runners can instantly transfer their mileage to HOKA’s “Frequent Runners” national challenge energy pool, contribute their love for charity, and even have the opportunity to participate in fun gashapon activities at HOKA stores, get a variety of limited charity voice cards, and listen to brand spokesperson Li The present voice assistance and the sincere voice of the children.

HOKA ONE ONE “Extraordinary running volume” energy station and store experience area

Ms. Wu Xiao, general manager of HOKA China Business Department, said: “HOKA has always been committed to leading more people to the starting line and discovering their own infinite possibilities in the process of enjoying sports. Last year we launched the “Extraordinary Running Volume” public welfare for the first time The challenge has led the children in Litang County, Sichuan Province to realize their dream of running. This year we hope to gather the strength of more runners and help more people enjoy the fun of flying!” For this reason, HOKA also joined hands with Shanghai Lianquan Public Welfare Fund again At the meeting, Ms. Lin Ci, the person in charge of the Public Participation Department of Lianquan Public Welfare, also took the stage to call on more people to join the running challenge and build a runway leading to their dreams with love.

Ms. Wu Xiao, General Manager of HOKA ONE ONE(R) China Business Department (right), Ms. Lin Ci, Head of Public Participation Department of Shanghai Lianquan Public Welfare Foundation (left)

As the co-sponsor of the 2023 “Extraordinary Running Volume” National Challenge, HOKA brand spokesperson Li Xian also actively participated in the challenge, and said in the event that he has gained a better self from running, and this positive energy Passing on to more people is also the meaning of his insistence on running. Li Xian hopes to lead more people to the starting line with HOKA, and continue to work hard to achieve the amount of running, so that more children can also run towards their dreams, and run now.

HOKA ONE ONE(R) brand spokesperson Li Xian helps the “Frequent Running Volume” energy station

The HOKA “Frequent Running Volume” energy station will be opened at Wushang Mall for a limited time from now until May 7. At the same time, on the online platform, HOKA also joined hands with Li Xian and Xiaohongshu to launch a series of urban night running activities, calling on more people to set off to help fly their dreams. Runners can also click to enter the IRUN function of HOKA’s official WeChat applet to participate in the “Frequent Running Volume” national challenge. In the future, HOKA will continue to adhere to its original intention and fulfill its brand promise, leading more people to stand on the starting line, keep starting, and run now.

【aboutHOKA ONE ONE®】

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fast-growing high-performance footwear brands. Born in the mountains, HOKA ONE ONE was originally distinguished by its thicker insole. Today’s design also embodies enhanced cushioning, inherent stability and inspiration to solve problems, so as to meet the needs of various users. Needs for running, walking, fitness and outdoor activities. HOKA ONE ONE is committed to promoting the innovation of footwear products through joint efforts with elite runners, mass runners and trend pioneers. From the finish line of the race to daily urban life, HOKA ONE ONE has always been loved by consumers for its bold and stunning design and the belief that human power can “achieve a better world through innovation”. HOKA ONE ONE is designed to help athletes of different levels to leap and let all runners feel light and flying wearing experience.

【aboutShanghai Lianquan Public Welfare Foundation】

Shanghai Lianquan Public Welfare Foundation (hereinafter referred to as “Lianquan Public Welfare”) is the first public fundraising foundation initiated by the private sector in Shanghai. +1 power” for vision. Lianquan Public Welfare believes that everyone has the motivation and ability to participate in public welfare and realize value, and the realization of social public interests requires everyone’s voice and action. As of the end of 2021, Lianquan Public Welfare has funded a total of 5,069 public welfare projects in 32 provinces and cities across the country, and has cooperated with more than 1,000 public welfare organizations. In the past 12 years, Lianquan Public Welfare has won 67 honorary awards such as 5A-level social organizations, national advanced social organizations, and China Charity Awards, and has achieved full marks in Foundation Information Transparency (FTI) for 8 consecutive years.

