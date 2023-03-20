After the success of the long carnival weekend, in which almost three million tourists traveled throughout the Argentina, many wonder when the next non-business day is. In this sense, the following holiday national it will again be an extended breaksince it falls on a Friday.

Its about National Day of Memory for Truth and Justice, which is commemorated every March 24 since 2002 by National Law 25,633. The date is dedicated to remembering the victims of the last military dictatorship in Argentina, which lasted from 1976 to 1983.

It is It is the only holiday in March and it is immovable, without tourist purposes. Despite that, this year it falls on a Friday, so those who do not work on Saturdays and Sundays will be able to enjoy a three-day break.

Holidays 2023: how many are left and when is the next long weekend

How many holidays are left in 2023?

According to decree 764 signed by President Alberto Fernández in 2022, this year includes 14 immovable holidays, 2 transferable and 3 for tourism purposes. Total, 17 non-working days remain by 2023.

For the remainder of 2023 there are three extra-long weekends, of four days each.

In this sense, during the remainder of the year you will be able to enjoy the following holidays:

March 24th (Friday): Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice

In this way, this year there are three extra long weekendsfour days each:

From Thursday 25 of May to Sunday 28 of the same month.

to Sunday 28 of the same month. Of Saturday June 17 to Tuesday 20 of the same month.

to Tuesday 20 of the same month. of friday October 13 to Monday the 16th of the same month.

