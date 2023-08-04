Hollywood Stars Donate Millions to Screen Actors Guild Charity Fund to Support Striking Actors

Hollywood Stars Donate Millions to Screen Actors Guild Charity Fund

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, numerous Hollywood A-listers have stepped up to donate generously to the charity fund of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). Their aim is to support fellow actors who have suffered income losses during the recent strike, according to reports from foreign media.

Courtney Vance, the president of the Screen Actors Guild Charitable Foundation, made an announcement on Wednesday revealing that their emergency financial aid program has been able to raise over $15 million in just three weeks. This remarkable achievement was made possible largely due to the substantial contributions from several big-name stars in Hollywood.

Among the stars who have made substantial donations are Meryl Streep, George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborah-Lee Furnace, Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Dwayne Johnson. Each of these stars has donated over $1 million to the foundation, highlighting their commitment to supporting their fellow actors during these challenging times.

The Screen Actors Guild Charitable Foundation, established as an independent charity in 1985, operates an Emergency Financial Assistance Program. This program provides grants of $1,500 to union members in need, as well as lifetime members facing health issues or those in “serious danger” who are eligible for a grant of $6,000. The purpose of these grants is to assist actors affected by the strike in covering basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, loans, groceries, and medical care.

This tremendous outpouring of support from Hollywood’s elite showcases not only their compassion but also their understanding of the impact of the strike on their colleagues. By donating substantially to the Screen Actors Guild Charitable Foundation, these stars are not only contributing to the financial well-being of their fellow actors but also sending a powerful message of unity within the industry.

As the strike continues, the hope is that these generous donations will alleviate some of the financial burden on those affected and provide a sense of security during these uncertain times.

