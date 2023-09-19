Home » Holzweiler’s ‘Rewilding’ Collection Brings Nature to London Fashion Week
Norwegian brand Holzweiler has made an exciting announcement, as it prepares to make its debut at London Fashion Week. The brand has chosen an unconventional location, Camley Street Nature Park, to showcase its 2024 spring and summer series fashion show.

Camley Street Nature Park, previously an industrial coalfield, has been transformed into a spectacular wildlife haven. This unique setting perfectly aligns with the theme of Holzweiler’s latest collection, “Rewilding,” which continues the brand’s ethos of embracing nature. Guests at the fashion show will have the opportunity to freely explore this hidden gem within the city.

The clothing in this series beautifully combines pragmatism and freedom. The colors chosen for the new season are derived from the surrounding natural landscape. Earthy tones such as cocoa and azure represent the earth and rocks, while mint green, lilac, and cornflower colors come from the flourishing green plants and flowers. This collection aims to create a harmonious hymn to nature.

For men, the clothing series features loose-fitting coats and stand-collar shirts adorned with patterns inspired by the wildly growing elderberry. This intricate detailing perfectly captures the essence of natural vitality.

Holzweiler’s iconic “Tine” knitted cardigan also takes center stage in this collection. Made with Norwegian lamb wool and hand-knitted by Maria Skappel-Holzweiler and her family’s knitting brand, Skappel, this classic piece showcases the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and quality.

In addition to their traditional offerings, Holzweiler has also ventured into the sports market this season. The brand has launched a new sports series, which includes solid color leggings, vests, and round-neck t-shirts. These versatile pieces can be layered to create diverse and fashion-forward looks, catering to individuals with different lifestyles.

Holzweiler’s decision to showcase their collection at Camley Street Nature Park signifies their commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. By embracing nature and incorporating it into their designs, the brand aims to inspire others to appreciate and protect our natural surroundings.

As fashion enthusiasts eagerly await the unveiling of Holzweiler’s latest collection at London Fashion Week, it is clear that the brand’s fusion of nature, style, and quality will captivate audiences, leaving a lasting impression in the world of fashion.

