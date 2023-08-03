Horacio Rodríguez Larreta “interceded” in the cross between Vidal and Macri: “I do not enter into controversy”

Horacio Rodriguez Larreta “third” in the round trip between Mauricio Macri y Mary Eugenia Vidal for the support of the former Buenos Aires governor for her presidential candidacy.

The head of the Buenos Aires government praised Vidal, but avoided giving a specific opinion on the controversy with the former president. “It is an enormous pride, a great joy to continue working with María Eugenia Vidal, with whom we have been working together for 27 years. It is one of the most powerful and experienced politicians in Argentina. She fought in the province against the drug gangs, I appreciate her a lot,” Larreta said.

And about the cross between Macri and Vidal he said: “I don’t get into personal aggressions, I don’t think about personal comments“.

When Vidal announced his decision to support Larreta’s candidacy, Macri said that the former governor “was blurred” in relation to his political profile. Despite what he later tried to clarify, the discomfort within the Pro was noted, with voices of rejection like that of Christian Ritondonational deputy, or that of the campaign manager of Patricia Bullrich, Juan Pablo Arenaza, who described her as Larreta’s “employee of the month”, without naming it. .

Larreta escapes from the inmate

However, the head of government and presidential candidate wanted to avoid referring to these questions. “I do not think of personal comments, I am proud that María Eugenia continues to work with me“, he stated.

Internal: Larreta said that she does not want to argue.

When they insisted, he repeated: “I don’t get into personal polemics.”

Furthermore, during an interview in A Dos Voces (TN) they consulted him regarding the differences that he had maintained with Vidal some time ago, when he announced the concurrent unfolding of the elections in the city of Buenos Aires. “The good relationship we have (with Vidal) includes being able to manage differences. We don’t always think alike, we have a relationship of mutual respect“, He launched.

The same Wednesday, Macri clarified the comment he had made regarding Vidal and sought to clarify it with a tweet in which he said that “at no time did I question María Eugenia for her decision to publicly support Horacio”. Nevertheless, banked the “disenchantment” of Ritondo who “felt that the promised word had not been fulfilled because also, as I said other times, I think you have to take care of your word”.

Larreta and the inmate: “On the 13th we will be together”

In this line, during the interview he assured that after the PASO of August 13, regardless of the result of the internal one, the two sectors that maintain a Intern at Together for Change they should get together

“We are all going to work together, as we have been doing. On the 13th at night we are going to be together to beat Kirchnerism. To return to having a dignified retirement we have to be together, I always stand for unityLarret said.

Larreta and the inmate: “On the 13th at night we have to be together”

The head of the Buenos Aires government recognized that “there are two positions” within the opposition space, but insisted that they must be unified. “From my side you have not heard a single critical, allusive or personal comment from anyone from Together for Change, I’m not here for that,” she added.

Beyond that, the pre-candidate for president assured that he is “convinced” that “the majority of Argentines value work, experience and management.” On this axis, he pointed out that “People want facts, results, and I have shown that in the city of Buenos Aires.”

