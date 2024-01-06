Hot Toys Unveils New Alloy Version of Iron Man Mark II (2.0) for 2024

Hot Toys Announces New Alloy Version of Iron Man Mark II (2.0)

Hot Toys, the popular toy brand, has announced their first product for 2024, and it’s sure to excite fans of the Marvel universe. The new release is an alloy version of Iron Man Mark II (2.0), marking a significant addition to the Iron Man series.

The Iron Man Mark II (2.0) is the first set of Iron Man armor completely designed and developed by Tony Stark in the laboratory, making it a pivotal moment in the birth of the entire Iron Man series. The model is based on the setting of the first episode of the movie and stands at approximately 32.5cm in height. It features cutting-edge electroplating painting and coloring technology, giving the armor parts a unique metallic silver texture and luster. The doll also boasts more than 30 movable joints, along with LED light-emitting functions in the helmet’s eyes, palms, and chest reactors.

In addition to its impressive features, the Iron Man Mark II (2.0) comes with a wax figure-level head sculpt that closely resembles Robert Downey Jr., who portrayed the iconic character in the films. The figure also includes a specially developed metallic silver original theme platform inspired by Tony Stark’s high-tech laboratory scene, complete with an LED lighting device.

Interested fans can now pre-order the Iron Man Mark II (2.0) at the Hot Toys Hong Kong store and official eShop, with an expected release date of approximately the fourth quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025. This new addition to the Hot Toys Alloy series is sure to be a hit among collectors and fans of the Marvel franchise.