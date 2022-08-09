Original title: HOTTOYS Avengers: Endgame Captain America (Stealth Suit Version) 1:6 Action Figure

Captain America actor Chris Evans once said in an interview that he likes the stealth suit in “Captain America 2” the most, and hopes that this suit can appear in every movie.

Hot Toys highly restores the “Avengers 4: Endgame” Captain America stealth suit in a 1:6 scale collectible doll mode with high-standard production technology! The entire Captain America battle suit is mainly dark blue. The classic star marks and interstitial patterns on the chest and shoulders are decorated with silver metal effects. The three-dimensional and self-cultivating effects of tailoring are used in many details. . Just on the embossed embossing on the forearm, waist and thigh position on the battle uniform, there are many layers of embossing to enhance the three-dimensional feeling! In terms of head sculpture, in addition to a wax-level head sculpture that is based on the role of Captain America played by actor Chris Evans, it is also equipped with a helmet head sculpture wearing a classic “A” pattern. Face technology (Interchangeable Faces Techniques/ IFT) for production, with 3 expression parts that can replace the lower half of the face, to correspond to the character’s expression status in the relevant movie plot. In terms of accessories, the doll is equipped with a compass with a portrait, a Captain America shield, multiple pairs of palms of different shapes for replacement, and a special stand of the “Avengers 4: Endgame” doll series. , and especially comes with an infinity glove decorated with a rust effect appearance, which vividly restores the important turning point of the entire battle!

“Avengers: Endgame” Captain America (Stealth Suit Edition) 1:6 Scale Features:

-Meticulously crafted to fully reflect the design of actor Chris Evans in “Avengers: Endgame” as Captain America/Steve Rogers in the stealth suit

– 1 new livery Steve Rogers head sculpt

– 1 replaceable helmet head sculpt with three replaceable lower faces, which highly restores the facial contour and expression of actor Chris Evans (Chris Evans)

-Like a true-to-life paint technique to accentuate its skin texture

-Up to 30 movable joint body height restore Captain America’s burly muscular body

-About 31cm high

-5 replaceable gloved palms including:

-1 pair of fists

-1 pair of shield palms

– 1 posing left palm

– Head carvings are painted by hand

Clothing style:

– 1 dark blue Stealth STRIKE uniform with silver stripes and star badge

-1 pair of dark blue and red trousers with knee pads and embossed stripes

– 1 brown strap

– 1 brown belt with pockets

– 1 pair of black boots arms: – 1 red and blue round Captain America shield with silver star badge Accessories: -1 Battle Damage Infinity Gloves -Specially designed themed platform with movie logo and character nameplate Product number: MMS607

