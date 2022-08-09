Home Health In the summer you never have to do it if you don’t want to go to the hospital: it happens to many
In the summer you never have to do it if you don’t want to go to the hospital: it happens to many

In the summer you never have to do it if you don’t want to go to the hospital: it happens to many

Do not make this very serious mistake in the summer, many do it and end up in hospital: that’s what it is.

There are habits that we have that are completely wrong and that can harm us tremendously.

In summer you must never do it if you do not want to go to the hospital: many make this serious mistake

It is known that health is not a joke and that it takes very little to end up in hospital and to be seriously ill. With this heat then, the illness is really around the corner and you have to be really careful. I’m not talking about classic sunstroke or heatstroke, but of another problem that can present itself to everyone and that is the result of a little attention due, perhaps, also to a lack of information about it. It is very important to know this aspect of summer thoroughly if you want to spend it quietly and without any kind of health problem. Let’s see immediately what it is.

In summer, don't make this huge mistake: you never have to do it if you don't want to end up in the emergency room

Often, heat and high temperatures lead us to seek refreshment in the most wrong way that exists. Let’s not hesitate for a moment to look for something fresh which can be an ice cream, a popsicle or some simple water or other thirst-quenching drinks. And it is precisely here that many make big mistakes.

Due to the heat we feel, we are led to quickly drink something very cold and therefore has a temperature of many degrees lower than our body and the environment around us. Drinking a very cold drink in the summer can lead to congestion.

The same is true, for example, if you dive directly into the sea or into the pool without first acclimating and it can also happen with air conditioning. Long story short, congestion results from a sudden large temperature shift. This temperature difference leads your body to imbalance which, in severe cases, can also cause you to lose your life as it creates a collapse of the cardiovascular system. The usual symptoms of congestion are:

  • Pain in the abdomen.
  • Nausea and vomit.
  • Feeling sick and tired.
  • Tremor and cold sweats.
  • Suddenly you turn pale.

It is important to remember, however, that each body is unique and that therefore you may also experience different symptoms or other symptoms in addition to those listed above. For this reason, always ask your doctor for advice to know how to prevent and what to do in case of congestion.

