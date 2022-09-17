Hou Changrong, a descendant of the Golden School of Yang Opera. Compared with his reputation in the Yangju drama world, his more widely known role is undoubtedly the 87 version of “Dream of Red Mansions”, in which he played two roles of King Beijing and Liu Xianglian.







After a lapse of about 30 years, Hou Changrong stepped into Xi’an again, “I think Xi’an has been built very well, beyond my imagination, and it has the style of returning to the prosperous Tang Dynasty.” Having witnessed the prosperous Xi’an with his own eyes, Hou Changrong hopes that he will If there is a chance, I can also shoot some dramas in the prosperous Tang Dynasty.



The Hou Changrong in front of the reporter has been upgraded from “national father” to “national grandfather”, but his roles as King Beijing and Liu Xianglian are still the top romantic figures in the minds of many audiences.



Talking about his own opera, Hou Changrong said bluntly, “If I didn’t have the experience of opera performance, I would not dare to take this role.” In Hou Changrong’s view, opera is an art that comes from life and is higher than life. The real “art”. He is grateful that opera has nourished all aspects of his life, and that his experience in opera performance has provided him with the greatest confidence to participate in “A Dream of Red Mansions”.



The music in “A Dream of Red Mansions” has become a classic in the minds of many people. The 13 songs including “Overture”, “The Song of Burial Flowers” and “Red Bean Song” were composed by songwriter Wang Liping. Among them, only one song “The Song of Burial Flowers” took a long time. Years and nine months. After many years, after experiencing the understanding of life, Bao Daichai, and life, when talking about these songs again, Hou Changrong burst into tears on the spot, “It (the song in “A Dream of Red Mansions”) is not a formal sense of gorgeousness , but a real feeling, it can touch your tendons at once.”







Speaking of the 87 version of “Dream of Red Mansions”, which has never been tired of broadcasts and has been praised so far, Hou Changrong said that it changed his life trajectory in the following years, because in addition to the opera stage, he also had the opportunity to participate in many TV series, such as Huangmei Music The film “Home Spring and Autumn”.



“I especially like “Home Spring and Autumn”, because I feel a lot of things about Juexin, and the virtues of traditional men are reflected in him.” Also because of this drama, a girl left a message to Hou Changrong on Weibo: It was because of the In the “Home Spring and Autumn” starring Mr. Hou, she fell in love with Ba Jin, “Home Spring and Autumn”, and fell in love with literature. She studied science and was finally admitted to the Department of Literature at Peking University. Because one of the works she starred in has affected a person’s outlook on life and life path, and she did a good job in the end, Hou Changrong sighed very much, “The power of literary and artistic work cannot be underestimated, it will subtly affect a person.”



Text/Picture: Tang Jiaxin, an intern of the All-Media Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry