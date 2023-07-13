the revolution of artificial intelligence has already reached the heart of the companies. This technological advance is radically changing the way companies operate on a day-to-day basis, driving innovation and opening the doors to entirely new business models and applications. This isn’t just a bold prediction, it’s a fact backed up by a study from the McKinsey consulting firm.

According to this report, generative artificial intelligence will be the driving force of the next wave of productivity, with the potential to improve performance across all industry sectors. However, it is in key areas such as marketing, customer operations and software development where its impact will be even greater. In fact, it is estimated that this powerful technology could add about $4 billion a year to the world economy. A true economic and business revolution in which no one wants to be left out.

The jobs that artificial intelligence impacts the most and how to keep jobs

The Generative AI also has the potential to change the anatomy of work. According to the same McKinsey study, you can automate work activities that today absorb 60% and 70% of the time of the employees.

In the programming team, for example, its use can be daily. One of the most specific applications has to do with error detection.

How can AI help within a company?

Generative artificial intelligence systems are able to detect where the problems are faster and more efficiently, so that the developer teams can then solve them. This is generally a very tedious task, and the system does it easily: experts do additional reviews to check the diagnosis, but artificial intelligence saves significant time to spend time on other less operational issues.

Artificial intelligence systems are also used to catalog projects, with basic data, but which are then used to manage tasks. It is very useful for starting and structuring a projectFor example: the system processes all the information in the meeting and transcribes it to prevent someone from doing that work. Furthermore, from that input you can then help create presentations, since it proposes images and some guidelines that are later used to finish developing the task.

Artificial Intelligence could generate new jobs

As a next step, organizations are working on training their own AI models. This can, for example, open up the possibility of connecting the system with the customer support chat, so that users can talk to the internally trained tool to consult the knowledge base. This frees up many support agents, who can resolve more complex issues that require a deeper level of attention.

The performance of generative AI in text, code, images and video improve exponentially until 2030. In the case of coding, according to Sequoia estimates, it will have a big impact on developer productivity in the short term and make it more accessible to non-developers.

The extensive and conscious use of artificial intelligence is becoming a competitive advantage for companies. The opportunity to add value that will occur in the medium and short term is unique and no company should be left out.

*Chief Technology Officer en Finnegans

