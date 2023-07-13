precautions to take in circulation – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Intense rain fell on the city of Lomé on the morning of July 12, 2023, disrupting traffic on certain arteries of the capital. According to road safety experts, on a wet road, the braking distance is multiplied by 2 on average and the stopping distance by 1.5. So what precautions should be taken to avoid accidents on the roads in these times when many are surprised by the lack of grip of a wet road surface?

According to the police commissioner, head of the road safety division, Sodji Ahlonko, in these rainy days, you have to see yourself and be seen by other users, hence the need to make the night lights on cars functional. “You always have to turn them on. It is also necessary to avoid speeding because when the roadway becomes slippery under the effect of the rain, the braking time becomes even longer and this can contribute to the occurrence of accidents. It is also necessary to ensure that the windshield wipers of the vehicles are operational in order to enhance visibility at these times,” he advised.

Indeed, it is advisable, in rainy weather, to ensure that the braking works properly and to adapt your speed since visibility being poor, it becomes an obstacle for the driver. It is also important to keep a good safety distance between two vehicles and to increase your vigilance. “When braking, you always have to think that someone can come from behind; always look in your mirrors! “recalls Jean claude Zankpo, director of the Adonaï driving school.

Special features for motorcycle riders?

For the driver of a motorcycle or scooter, the first precaution involves visibility. Equipment manufacturers offer special films to put on the visor of the motorcycle helmet or complete visors which gradually eliminate the drops of water. And the hands must be protected from the rain by rain gloves. The latter have advantages: “to prevent fingers from slipping on the brake lever or the accelerator grip, to improve the comfort of the motorcyclist because driving with wet hands is not pleasant”. However, while having to be waterproof, we advise, “these gloves must be thin enough not to alter the sensitivity of the hands”.

In addition, boot protectors or rain boots are as essential as gloves. Indeed, driving a two-wheeler with wet shoes is particularly uncomfortable and dangerous.

The other very important wet weather equipment for motorcyclists is the suit, which can be integral or in two separate elements.

Motorcycle riders are advised to observe a stop as soon as their vision diminishes. This is useful to enjoy cleaning your visor. Because, in the city, the rain mixes with the ambient pollution creating a certain opacity.

In short, beyond all precautions, vigilance in traffic is advised in these times. “If your visibility is reduced, remember that it is also for others. In addition to the mandatory activation of dipped headlights, wearing a vest or fluorescent armbands will allow you to be better seen by motorists, ”advises a safety expert.

Atha Assan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

