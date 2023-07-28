How does “the kiss” of Mercury and Venus influence Leo?

In the middle of this week, the planet Mercury in Leo aligns with Venus retrogradewhich in astrology is often called “The Kiss of Venus”. One of the main signs of this conjunction that gives possibilities to resume conversations or propose meetings to better understand what is happening in a relationshipWhat can be couple but also friendship and even business; and how you can start to improve if there is a chance.

Aries

It’s a week to get together for review creative projects, as long as you take into account that you must moderate the speech. You can too receiving news from someone who is still importanteven if they are not together anymore. If you do not want to resume a link, it is better to wait.

Taurus

There is a square between Mercury in Leo and Uranus in this sign. You feel free to say whatever. Some may not understand it and you feel somewhat pressured by the environment.

Gemini

Tu Ruler Mercury joins Venus retrograde in Leo, giving you the opportunity or the second chance with someone, at least to understand each other better. It is likely that do not understand what they are trying to tell you, but what you want to hear.

Cancer

The energy of the week, with Mercury squaring Uranus, brings some inconveniences and interruptions in your work or understanding with the team. Be patient and breathe. Not everything is productivity and efficiency, there must also be some enjoyment.

Leo

Venus begins to retrograde in your sign. In that creates conjunction with Mercury this week and Uranus in Taurus puts pressure on them. It can be a week of “reappearances”, of surprises for many. It’s a season for elisten very carefully to what they tell us and be careful: make sure they are fully understanding what you want to say.

Virgo

Mercury reaches the sign to stay until October 4. For now, you have all the energy to meet new people, get closer in recent relationships, start bonds calmly. Your communication is in a good moment. Don’t be suspicious.

Libra

Hay a conjunction between Mercury and Venus retro in the social area of ​​your chart. appear new connections, there is power of seduction by the word and a great desire to socializealthough you must be selective, because you do not have so much energy.

scorpio

At the end of the week, Mercury enters Virgo. You can focus on your social area and friends. Ask for help, offer it. Give space to other people in your life, can be positive linksespecially if they are related to something work.

Sagittarius

Mucha activity in Leowhat It is your study, travel and growth zone. Hay desire to start something new or resume it. If you want to invite someone, you have a good chance of success.

Capricorn

Mercury in Leo square Uranus in Tauruswhat brings surprises in love, attraction and acceleration of plans with other people. You dare to speak more than usual and it’s fantastic.

Aquarium

He July 27, Mercury “joins” Venus retrograde in Leo. During the weekend you will have excellent opportunities to discuss pending issues with a partner, ex-partner or romantic interest. It would be very positive if you let your guard down a bit.

Fish

He July 28, Mercury enters Virgo to accompany Mars. A period of working hand in hand with peers, fellow students, co-workers, for example, is coming. Mercury helps because it improves communication and the spirit of collaboration.





