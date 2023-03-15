Home Entertainment How is the campaign to prevent Romina from adopting the Big Brother dog?
Entertainment

How is the campaign to prevent Romina from adopting the Big Brother dog?

by admin
How is the campaign to prevent Romina from adopting the Big Brother dog?

The former deputy Romina Uhrig took advantage of the visit of her three daughters to the set of Big Brother to introduce you to Caramelone of the puppies that entered the most famous house and that hopes to be adopted by the participant when the reality show on Telefé ends.

Despite the fact that at first it was affectionate and distributed kisses, the animal was quite uncomfortable with Nina and Felicitas, Romina’s youngest daughters. It’s that both girls hit him and pushed himprovoking the fury of the public.

The images did not go down well on social networks, where they asked that the “Big” review dog adoption. A user even decided to launch a petition on the famous Change.org platform under the title: “Save Caramel.”

Let’s stop Romina from taking Caramelo. That the brothers are not separated. Caramel must go along with Marcos”, demanded Martín Ludueña. So far, more than 2,000 signatures have been collected.

Save Caramelo: collect signatures so that Romina does not keep Big Brother's dog. (Photo: Web capture /https://www.change.org/)
Photo screenshot

Video: Caramel was attacked

“Slowly with Caramelito, daughter. No, not that”, the participant is heard saying after her daughters’ first contact with the dog. At that moment, Big Brother had to intercede asking them to be careful, since he has only a few months to live.

In the networks they demand that the animal go with Marcos Ginocchio, because they fear for its integrity in the future.

As it became known, The former deputy intended to keep the two pets in the house. Romina even went so far as to state that it would be a pity to separate them, and that the ideal would be for them to leave with her and her three daughters. But “El Primo” is not willing to give Delmora her faithful companion.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

See also  Li Sidani quarreled with her mother and sent a long apology: Give me some more time_sorry

Subscribe

You may also like

What injury does Julio Buffarini have in Talleres:...

Ecuador declared the Argentine ambassador in Quito persona...

Municipal unions rejected the Executive’s proposal in Cipolletti

After Michelle Yeoh won the Oscar, don’t let...

25 years after the “cenicerazo”: Susana Giménez’s funny...

Sustainability: a paradigm shift and four trends for...

Goodbye to a symbol of the fight against...

Alberto Fernández appointed Verónica Gómez as head of...

How much did the blue dollar close today,...

Tickets to see the Argentine National Team go...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy