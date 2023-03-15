The former deputy Romina Uhrig took advantage of the visit of her three daughters to the set of Big Brother to introduce you to Caramelone of the puppies that entered the most famous house and that hopes to be adopted by the participant when the reality show on Telefé ends.

Despite the fact that at first it was affectionate and distributed kisses, the animal was quite uncomfortable with Nina and Felicitas, Romina’s youngest daughters. It’s that both girls hit him and pushed himprovoking the fury of the public.

The images did not go down well on social networks, where they asked that the “Big” review dog adoption. A user even decided to launch a petition on the famous Change.org platform under the title: “Save Caramel.”

“Let’s stop Romina from taking Caramelo. That the brothers are not separated. Caramel must go along with Marcos”, demanded Martín Ludueña. So far, more than 2,000 signatures have been collected.

Photo screenshot

Video: Caramel was attacked

“Slowly with Caramelito, daughter. No, not that”, the participant is heard saying after her daughters’ first contact with the dog. At that moment, Big Brother had to intercede asking them to be careful, since he has only a few months to live.

In the networks they demand that the animal go with Marcos Ginocchio, because they fear for its integrity in the future.

As it became known, The former deputy intended to keep the two pets in the house. Romina even went so far as to state that it would be a pity to separate them, and that the ideal would be for them to leave with her and her three daughters. But “El Primo” is not willing to give Delmora her faithful companion.



