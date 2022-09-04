“Ouch, bow to the sky, don’t think too much, God has his own arrangements, and God loves stupid children.”

At 20 o’clock on the evening of September 3, with the familiar melody of “Stupid Kid”, Andy Lau’s “Sing Me To You” online concert was officially launched in the Douyin live broadcast room. On the neon stage behind, the audience instantly moved. Pulling into the nostalgic atmosphere, the number of online viewers of the concert finally reached 350 million.

The “Daily Economic News” reporter noticed that this is the second time that Andy Lau has broadcast live on Douyin after the 40th anniversary of his debut last year, and this time he chose an online concert.

Since the beginning of this year, superstars and classic nostalgic play have become the traffic passwords of current video platforms. Since the beginning of the year, from Leslie Cheung, Luo Dayou, Stefanie Sun, Cui Jian, to Jay Chou, Jackie Chan, Douyin, Kuaishou, and video accounts have taken turns, and long videos have also entered the game to capture this wave of nostalgic traffic.

Having the superstar Andy Lau in charge is undoubtedly in this round of nostalgic traffic “competition”. Behind the online “nostalgic style” of “You sing and I will appear” is a new round of competition and competition among video platforms under traffic anxiety. However, with “limited” superstars, how long can emotional traffic be harvested?

Andy Lau’s second Douyin live broadcast, sharing the “stupid child” music creation path

“You can’t go back as soon as you speak,” “I was really moved to tears,” “The days we walked together,” “It’s so touching, I hope he never grows old”… In the live broadcast room, netizens swiped and left messages one after another. That night, Lei Jun, the founder and fan of Xiaomi Technology, also tweeted: “Idol forever. I was very lucky to be on the same stage with idols in 2013.”

Statistics show that in less than 5 minutes after the opening of Andy Lau’s online concert, the number of people online exceeded 50 million; within one hour of the broadcast, the number of people online exceeded 200 million; by the end of the concert, the final number of people reached 350 million.

Andy Lau, 61 years old this year, has been on fire for more than 40 years. This live broadcast on Douyin is the second time that Andy Lau has broadcast live on Douyin after the 40th anniversary of his debut last year. Since the peak period of Hong Kong film and music circles, many artists in the same period have gradually faded out, but Andy Lau has always been active. On him, there are many labels such as actor, singer, producer, lyricist and so on.

The lighthouse professional version shows that up to now, Andy Lau has participated in a total of 238 film and television works, and the box office of all the movies has exceeded 13.5 billion yuan, of which the box office of starring movies has reached 9.654 billion yuan.

According to public information, in 2000, Andy Lau won the Best Actor Award at the Golden Horse Awards for his police and bandit film “Dark War”; in 2004, he won the Golden Horse Award for Best Actor for his “Infernal Affairs 3: The Ultimate Infernal Affairs”; “Sister” won the Golden Horse Award and the Best Actor Award at the Academy Awards again.

However, compared with the road of acting, Andy Lau’s creative road in the field of music is “much more difficult than acting”.

In 1990, in the 9th year of Andy Lau’s official debut, he wrote his first song “If You Are My Legend”. Later, he became obsessed with music creation, and successively created many classic songs such as “Love Is So Stupid”, “Smile of Despair” and “Can It”.

The voice of doubt in my ears is not without, “I have never seen a lyricist who writes so stupidly.” “Andy Lau has a lot of shining points. In comparison, lyric writing is inconspicuous among all his skills.” But “stupid kid” Andy Lau did not Choosing to give up, from singing to songwriting, from singer to singer-songwriter, Andy Lau sang more than 600 songs and wrote more than 200 songs.

In 1998, “Stupid Child” won the Gold Award for the Most Popular Mandarin Songs in the 21st Top Ten Chinese Golden Songs; in 1999, “Love You Ten Thousand Years” won the Golden Award for Top Ten Strong Golden Songs in Mandarin Songs, etc. On the road of music, as he said: “If you say I can’t achieve it, then I will achieve it tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or I can hold on until one day, you believe it.”

“Superstar + nostalgia” has become a popular password, how long can emotional traffic be consumed?

The night before Andy Lau sang in the Douyin live broadcast room, on September 2, Li Jian, known as the “music poet”, held an online concert called “Yearing” on the video account, with over 36 million viewers; Previously, on August 19, Eason Chan’s online concert with the theme of “Eason Air” on Douyin received over 100 million views on the live broadcast, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Data from iiMedia Research shows that China‘s online audio market will grow rapidly from 2017 to 2021, and it is estimated that China‘s online audio market will reach 31.2 billion yuan in 2022. Among them, under the epidemic, “cloud concerts” are highly sought after. As early as the first half of 2020, the number of users watching online music performances exceeded 80 million. Watching an online concert has almost become a daily routine for fans.

Facing the huge music market, since the beginning of this year, classic nostalgia is becoming a new trend in online concerts, and the play style of superstars and classic nostalgia has become the traffic password of the current video platform.

Since the beginning of this year, from Leslie Cheung, Cui Jian, to Jay Chou, to Luo Dayou, Sun Yanzi, and recently, one after another live or rebroadcast online concerts have sparked a carnival of traffic, and made platforms such as Douyin, Kuaishou, and video accounts endlessly entertained. . Among them, the video number and Douyin are more “arm wrestling” for you to chase after me.

There is no doubt about the huge traffic that nostalgia brings. Cui Jian’s first online concert with a video account attracted 46 million viewers; Luo Dayou’s concert exceeded 40 million viewers; Jay Chou’s two online concerts totaled nearly 100 million viewers; Jackie Chan Kuaishou’s live broadcast has over 100 million likes .

For short videos, in the increasingly fierce traffic competition, aiming at the “nostalgic style” style of play, working with influential stars, not only has a certain fan base, quickly harvests emotional traffic, but also quickly attracts attention force, accelerate out of the circle, and reduce business risks.

In addition to short videos, long videos are also trying to get a share of the traffic war caused by this “nostalgic wind”. From “Sister Lang 3” and “Wang Xinling Boys”, which dominated the screen and contracted women’s group variety shows, which drove the stock price of Mango Supermedia; and then Mango TV’s “Sound Lives” set off a retro wave of veteran singers, with a total of 3.651 billion broadcasts, all of which leveraged “Nostalgic”.

However, although the “nostalgic wind” has made Internet platforms unable to stop, how long this nostalgic wind can blow, there is still a big end to it. After all, the impact of the epidemic has intensified the audience’s nostalgic needs to a certain extent, and may pay the bill at the moment; but in the future, if video platforms want to enjoy the “feeling” dividend for a long time in the fierce competition, relying on “superstars” alone ” and “nostalgic” labels are not enough.

