How much is Talleres’ claim to Independiente and in what instance is it… that Maratea pay it?

When the influencer Santiago Mara started the collection to save Independiente from bankruptcy (now declared “ineffective and irregular” by the IGJ), the debt he had with Talleres for the transfer of Jonathan Menéndez (29 years old) to the United States MLS United held in 2021. Talleres made a claim to the League, the AFA, FIFA and now he has also done so in court for an approximate amount of 650 thousand dollars.

The initial claim was for $115,000, but the fine, interest, and costs multiplied until it reached the aforementioned figure. The albiazul directive confirmed that it promoted sports and legal actions, but did not give details about the amount.

Talleres sold the striker’s pass to Independiente for three million dollars in exchange for 90% of his token. Then, the “red” board loaned him successively to Arabia, to the Jardín neighborhood club itself and transferred him to Real Salt Lake of the MLS.

According to what transpired, “el rojo” would take care of servicing the debt with Talleres, once he lifts the priority claims that he has to cancel the debt for striker Cecilio Domínguez with América de México for 5,700,000 dollars.

Chronology and negotiation

In mid-2021, Menéndez was transferred to MLS side Real Salt Lake for $1,150,000. Talleres made a formal claim to him for $115,000 corresponding to the 10% that he had kept and later for the same percentage of the loan that was later made to the Al-Rayyan Sports Club of the Qatar Football League. That debt was denied by the “red” club since he maintained that he had the supporting documentation and that he would present it to Talleres himself, although that has not yet happened.

Belgrano and Talleres, two of those who would charge with the money that Maratea collects for Independiente

Last summer, when Talleres wanted Ayrton Costa, “the red” tried to settle the debt and asked Ángelo Martino, who ended up going to Newell’s.