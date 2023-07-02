Talleres missed his chance to get to the top

Last night Talleres lost another chance to deduct River’s points and ended up getting an insipid 1-1 draw against Godoy Cruz, which subtracts more than it adds and will place him now, until the end of the tournament, in the fight for not to lose qualifying places for the Copa Libertadores and not to focus on a fight for a title, which was far away.

He ran into a rival who had been improving his game and who did not become a partner. To the point that after he managed to tie the game near the end of the second half, he almost ended up winning it.

At the beginning

Ramón Sosa, from Talleres, was injured in the first half of the game with Godoy Cruz at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. (Facundo Luque / The Voice)

The start of the match found the “T” better, who came out determined to face the goal of Diego “el Ruso” Rodríguez. Valoyes and Sosa were very active on the wings, they just needed to find someone free of marks to download and for the goal to come. And after 14 minutes the one who found himself in that situation was the scorer. Michael Santos received an assist from the Colombian almost at the door of the area and put a furious kick that slipped over him. Early advantage, what the T” was looking for, to be able to calmly control the game.

The game was opening up for him and at 19, only Ramón Sosa faced in the middle and to get excited, he allowed Rodríguez to shine.

After that move, the Paraguayan was injured and at 25 had to be replaced by Francisco Pizzini. After that circumstance, Talleres lost concentration, for a few minutes he lost control of the ball and twice, Herrera, attentive, conjured plays that could end in a draw for Tomba.

It was difficult for him to get back into the game, because the ball was handled by López Muñoz, Tadeo Allende and Roberto Fernández, changing bands, complicating Portillo on the right with their speed and Salomón Rodríguez was activated.

Thus, at 36, Herrera saved his fence again. The match was attractive and emotional.

With some suffering the hot flash passed and at 41, Santos did not manage to connect a low cross from Garro that could have been the second. But three minutes later, at 44, after a stopped ball, the crossbar saved Herrera, after a shot from Abrego. The end of the PT was so that one or the other could convert. And at the close, at 45m, in a counter, it was Santos, empowered and only to convert, who missed the goal.

He did not know how to win and suffered

The beginning of the complement found the Matador again determined to look for the goal. Valoyes was plugged in, but very nervous and out of turn, a risk because he was reprimanded from the PT for an unnecessary slap.

At 9 minutes he demanded the visiting goalkeeper with a strong shot from outside. And a minute later, it was Ortegoza on the same route who almost increased for the local.

But Talleres was slow to close the game and he allowed Tomba to continue in the game, who was not resigned and was also looking for a draw against.

When averaging the ST, Gandolfi decided to take Valoyes out, who was about to be thrown out by Baliño and the team began to lose offensive consistency.

At 29, Santos could have scored the second, but Rodríguez’s horizontal line and the “T” faded as the minutes passed.

And so it was that at 38, after a great play on the right by López, Tadeo Allende, who had been looking for his goal, achieved the tie that emboldened Tomba and dwarfed the “T”, which was messy and with more turbulence than clarity, ended up losing. To the point that, towards the end of the game, Herrera saved his goal again and avoided what could have been the albiazul fall.

Talleres had time to define the game and close the game in their favor, they did not take advantage of it and only got one point.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

