On the 27th, Ye Ke posted on social media, saying: “If it’s just other people’s ordinary gossip and curiosity, but I can’t stand it, then I am too small. I have always valued peace, but maliciously fabricated rumors, even the same woman But making pornographic rumors is really unacceptable to me… Those who should sue are going to sue, please forgive me.”

At the same time, Ye Ke responded to netizens in the comment area, “Everyone wears crowns and hats”, denying that it was herself who had dinner with Huang Xiaoming in the video shared by Xiao Hu Jing.

In 2009, Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy met and fell in love. On February 28, 2014, the two officially announced their relationship.

On May 27, 2015, the two got married at the Qingdao Civil Affairs Bureau; on October 8 of the same year, the ah wedding was held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

On January 17, 2017, Huang Xiaoming’s wife Angelababy gave birth to a son in Hong Kong, nicknamed “Little Sponge”.

On January 28, 2022, Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy issued a document announcing their divorce, and they will jointly raise their children in the future.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling