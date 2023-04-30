How services will work in Neuquén during the May 1 holiday

Next Monday, May 1, a new International Worker’s Day will be commemorated And like every holiday, public services in Neuquén capital will be modified.

As reported by the municipal government, the 147 citizen assistance line will not be operational throughout Monday. The same goes for the SAEM metered parking system.

Regarding public transport, the buses of the “Cole” system will circulate with the frequency of a Sunday. As long as the trash and sweeping will not work.

transfer centers Located in different parts of the capital, where residents can deposit bulky waste, they will remain closed throughout the day.

The Undersecretary for Women will attend only emergencies, from its legal area at number 299 5940203.

municipal cemeteriesMeanwhile, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

