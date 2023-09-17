Home » How this Saturday’s games ended and the tournament positions
Entertainment

How this Saturday’s games ended and the tournament positions

by admin
How this Saturday’s games ended and the tournament positions

This Friday and Saturday the Cordoban Football League continued on dates 10 and 11 of the Primera A and B

This Friday night General Paz Juniors and Unión San Vicente tied 2-2 within the framework of date 10 of the Complementary Tournament.

First A – Zone A

Almirante Brown – Libertad (2-0), Escuela Presidente Roca – Amsurrbac (3-0), Las Palmas – Atalaya (3-2), Los Andes – All Boys (1-0).

First B – Zone B

Belgrano – Cibi (3-2), Barrio Parque – Instituto (0-1), Villa Azalais – Peñarol (2-0), Racing – Avellaneda (3-2) and Universitario – Camioneros (2-2).

First B – Zone A

On date 11 of the Primera B Clausura Tournament, Atlético Carlos Paz – Banfield (2-0), Lasallano – La Unión (3-0), Dep. Alberdi – Bella Vista (1-2), Talleres – Unión Florida ( 2-1), Huracán – San Lorenzo (3-0).

First B – Zone B

Defensores Central Córdoba – Defensores Juveniles (2-2), Las Flores – Deportivo Norte (2-0), El Carmen – Calera Central (0-2), Comercial – Medea (1-2), Villa Siburu -Independiente (0- 2).

The positions of the First A – Zone A and B

The positions of the First A, Zone A and B, of the Cordoban League. (Córdoba League Press)

The positions of the First B – Zone A and B

The position table of Zone A and B of the First B of the Cordoban League. (Córdoba League Press)

See also  The First Shanghai Virtual Sports Open Opens Covering Rowing, Racing, Skiing, Cycling, Golf- IT and Sports

You may also like

Featherweight Postpones Concerts in the United States Following...

Yang Zifang Apologizes and Promises Positive Changes Amid...

A “small plan” for the national elections, with...

Grupo Frontera Rocks Zócalo with Electrifying Performance: A...

1. “Honda Revives the Iconic Motocompo as a...

Matías’s body was not preserved and the evidence...

Comedian and Librettist Pedro Juan Ríos Remembered by...

Tony Todd to Make Surprise Return in ‘Final...

Check the results of the draws for this...

Sofia Vergara Shares Stunning Throwback Photo, Reminding Fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy