How this Saturday’s games ended and the tournament positions

This Friday and Saturday the Cordoban Football League continued on dates 10 and 11 of the Primera A and B

This Friday night General Paz Juniors and Unión San Vicente tied 2-2 within the framework of date 10 of the Complementary Tournament.

First A – Zone A

Almirante Brown – Libertad (2-0), Escuela Presidente Roca – Amsurrbac (3-0), Las Palmas – Atalaya (3-2), Los Andes – All Boys (1-0).

First B – Zone B

Belgrano – Cibi (3-2), Barrio Parque – Instituto (0-1), Villa Azalais – Peñarol (2-0), Racing – Avellaneda (3-2) and Universitario – Camioneros (2-2).

First B – Zone A

On date 11 of the Primera B Clausura Tournament, Atlético Carlos Paz – Banfield (2-0), Lasallano – La Unión (3-0), Dep. Alberdi – Bella Vista (1-2), Talleres – Unión Florida ( 2-1), Huracán – San Lorenzo (3-0).

First B – Zone B

Defensores Central Córdoba – Defensores Juveniles (2-2), Las Flores – Deportivo Norte (2-0), El Carmen – Calera Central (0-2), Comercial – Medea (1-2), Villa Siburu -Independiente (0- 2).

The positions of the First A – Zone A and B

The positions of the First A, Zone A and B, of the Cordoban League. (Córdoba League Press)

The positions of the First B – Zone A and B

The position table of Zone A and B of the First B of the Cordoban League. (Córdoba League Press)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

