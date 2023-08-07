Home » How to make a rich cabbage lasagna?
Entertainment

How to make a rich cabbage lasagna?

by admin
How to make a rich cabbage lasagna?

Ingredients:
– 2 onions
– ground chili pepper w/n
– 1 kilo of lean meat
– 200 cc of milk cream
– 2 garlic cloves
– spinach leaves w/n
– 6 blanched cabbage leaves
– zest of 1/2 lemon
– chopped parsley w / n
– sweet paprika w/n
– 1 red pepper
– black pepper w/w
– 100 g grated cheese
– 500 g of ricotta
– romero c/n
– sal c/n
– 300 cc of tomato sauce
– olive oil c/n
– 300 g grated pumpkin

Read Also

Zucchini cannelloni: rich, healthy and very easy

Preparation

In a frying pan with olive oil, saute onion in feathers, salt, whole peeled garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Add cubed meat and seal. Add red pepper in small cubes, grated pumpkin, ground chili pepper, sweet paprika, black pepper, chopped parsley, rosemary, lemon zest and cook for 5 minutes.

Read Also

Quinoa and potato cake… god level!

To assemble in a rectangular dish, cover the base with 1 blanched cabbage leaf, add part of the filling, 250 g of ricotta, spinach leaves and cover with more blanched cabbage leaves. Top with the remaining filling, ricotta, spinach leaves and finish with blanched cabbage leaves. Add milk cream and tomato sauce on top. Finish with grated cheese and bake in a strong oven for 30 minutes.

See also  The Premiere of the New Cantonese Opera 'Independent Head' Ignites the Stage and Captivates the Audience

You may also like

Breaking Through the Game: How Emerging Streetwear Brands...

Controversial Statements by Yahritza and her Essence Spark...

to whom does the benefit reach

San Cayetano: due to insecurity, they suspended the...

The Last Redemption Unveils “Black Phoenix” Jewelry Series,...

Blockade of drivers in one of the delegations...

The Resurrection of Yemayá: A Recreated Tale of...

Park Seo Joon Opens Up About Feeling Embarrassed...

Runs the business of dental aesthetics

Transportation firm Yellow Corp. files for bankruptcy after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy