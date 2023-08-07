How to make a rich cabbage lasagna?

Ingredients:

– 2 onions

– ground chili pepper w/n

– 1 kilo of lean meat

– 200 cc of milk cream

– 2 garlic cloves

– spinach leaves w/n

– 6 blanched cabbage leaves

– zest of 1/2 lemon

– chopped parsley w / n

– sweet paprika w/n

– 1 red pepper

– black pepper w/w

– 100 g grated cheese

– 500 g of ricotta

– romero c/n

– sal c/n

– 300 cc of tomato sauce

– olive oil c/n

– 300 g grated pumpkin

Preparation

In a frying pan with olive oil, saute onion in feathers, salt, whole peeled garlic and cook for 3 minutes. Add cubed meat and seal. Add red pepper in small cubes, grated pumpkin, ground chili pepper, sweet paprika, black pepper, chopped parsley, rosemary, lemon zest and cook for 5 minutes.

To assemble in a rectangular dish, cover the base with 1 blanched cabbage leaf, add part of the filling, 250 g of ricotta, spinach leaves and cover with more blanched cabbage leaves. Top with the remaining filling, ricotta, spinach leaves and finish with blanched cabbage leaves. Add milk cream and tomato sauce on top. Finish with grated cheese and bake in a strong oven for 30 minutes.

