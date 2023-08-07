responsible vote or resignation – breaking latest news

Santiago Armijos Valdivieso

Of the eight presidential options, I believe that only four have a real chance of taking power. One of them is that of correísmo, thanks to unconditional and submissive support for its leader, which oscillates between 25 and 30%. Another is that of Fernando Villavicencio and his anti-corruption and crime-fighting crusade, whose acceptance has grown due to his clear messages, straightforward and consistent with his actions during his time in the National Assembly. There is also the option of Yaku Pérez, whose main imprint is the defense of water, the environment and indigenous peoples. Finally, there is the alternative of Otto Sonnenholzner, who projects an image of the center, and points out his proposal in the generation of work and in the fight against insecurity.

For everything that is lived and felt in the country, it is very unlikely that any candidacy will reach a sufficient number of votes to win in the first round, so a second electoral round is imminent, which will be marked by a socio-political context whose The main characteristics would be the following: 1. Growing citizen disappointment towards the political class; 2. Majority and positive social identification with dollarization; 3. Indignation and impotence in the face of corruption; 4. Desperation before the crime wave; 5. Broad repulsion towards the work carried out by the previous National Assembly; 6. Distrust of the judges of the judicial function, the National Electoral Council and the Constitutional Court; 7. Dance and tambourine populism fueled by social media; 8. Absence of political parties or movements with serious and long-term ideologies; 9. Extreme electoral fragmentation and, 10. Short period of government (15 months, approximately).

It must also be taken into account that whoever presides over Ecuador will have a National Assembly very similar to the one that was dismissed due to “cross death”, since the candidates for assembly members are elected in a single round and with any voting percentage; in which political interests and the capture of spaces of power will surely prevail to satiate the voracity of political clientelism.

What would be the best presidential option or the least bad? Undoubtedly, the one that offers to comply with the following basic guidelines: 1. Not having a history of corruption in previous governments; 2. Have the capacity and personality to face any political dart, especially those that will be launched from the ineffable National Assembly; 3. Work so that dollarization is sustained; 4. Embrace freedom of expression; 5. Resolutely confront corruption and promote the recovery of what was stolen; 6. Respect the validity of the Rule of Law and distance oneself from all kinds of dictatorships in the region or the world; 7. Because it is the engine of development and source of employment: encourage responsible private investment that pays taxes and respects the rights of workers; 8. Address the social debt by promoting education and public health; 9. Protect nature and the environment with rationality and practicality; and, 10. Responsible and planned management of the State’s finances.

It is the minimum that the next president of Ecuador should meet, otherwise, the country will once again be crushed on the wheels of the mill of cynicism, corruption, intolerance and irresponsibility. The decision is in our hands!

Let’s break this time, through a responsible vote, that hard, but true statement of the Mexican Nobel Prize winner Octavio Paz who says: “No people believe in their government. At most, the peoples are resigned”.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

