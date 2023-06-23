How to make Leberwurst, the sausage recipe that Rodrigo used in MasterChef Argentina

Thursday at MasterChef Argentina was German-themed. It was an important night before the final instances because the last black aprons were defined. Rodrigo saysstaked with a Leberwurst, a German sausage, so he went up to the balcony and was saved from the elimination gala on Sunday. This is the recipe so you can prepare it easily and quickly at home.
We share the preparation suggested by Cocineros Argentinos, with simple steps:
Ingredients for Leberwurst, the German sausage in MasterChef
Pork rack 200 grams
cow liver 400 grams
Bacon 200 grams
Butter 200 grams
Interfine salt 1 tbsp
Sugar 1 tbsp
Black pepper 1 tsp
cloves 1 tsp
Coriandro 1 cdta
Nutmeg 1 tsp
cular pig tripe
How to make Leberwurst, the main sausage in MasterChef Argentina
_ Cut the liver and the carré into squares, process and transfer to a bowl.
_ Mix with the bacon and butter also processed. Season and knead well for several minutes.
_ We must obtain a uniform paste.
_ Stuff using the machine in the casing, cut each leber at 20 cm.
_ Cook each piece in water at 80 degrees for one hour and 20 minutes.
_ Reserve in the refrigerator for a maximum of 5 days.