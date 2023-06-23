Home » How to make Leberwurst, the sausage recipe that Rodrigo used in MasterChef Argentina
Entertainment

How to make Leberwurst, the sausage recipe that Rodrigo used in MasterChef Argentina

by admin
How to make Leberwurst, the sausage recipe that Rodrigo used in MasterChef Argentina

Thursday at MasterChef Argentina was German-themed. It was an important night before the final instances because the last black aprons were defined. Rodrigo saysstaked with a Leberwurst, a German sausage, so he went up to the balcony and was saved from the elimination gala on Sunday. This is the recipe so you can prepare it easily and quickly at home.

We share the preparation suggested by Cocineros Argentinos, with simple steps:

Ingredients for Leberwurst, the German sausage in MasterChef

Pork rack 200 grams

cow liver 400 grams

Bacon 200 grams

Butter 200 grams

Interfine salt 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Black pepper 1 tsp

cloves 1 tsp

Coriandro 1 cdta

Nutmeg 1 tsp

cular pig tripe

How to make Leberwurst, the main sausage in MasterChef Argentina

_ Cut the liver and the carré into squares, process and transfer to a bowl.

_ Mix with the bacon and butter also processed. Season and knead well for several minutes.

_ We must obtain a uniform paste.

_ Stuff using the machine in the casing, cut each leber at 20 cm.

_ Cook each piece in water at 80 degrees for one hour and 20 minutes.

_ Reserve in the refrigerator for a maximum of 5 days.


See also  Louis Vuitton officially announced "Squid Game" Jung Ho Yeon as the new global brand ambassador

You may also like

NASA begins the experience of life on Mars...

The movie “Three Thousand Miles of Chang’an” entered...

First Division: Belgrano vs. Banfield Date 21

Guangming Daily Daguan Edition: “Short Story Master” Suo...

The United States Navy recorded the implosion of...

Who is Patricia Bullrich, the pre-candidate for president...

The best couples of 12 zodiac signs

Republicans Release Testimony Alleging Interference in Hunter Biden...

The movie “She Who Disappeared” was released nationwide,...

Wado de Pedro: a history of militancy, identity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy