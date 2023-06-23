How to make Leberwurst, the sausage recipe that Rodrigo used in MasterChef Argentina

Thursday at MasterChef Argentina was German-themed. It was an important night before the final instances because the last black aprons were defined. Rodrigo saysstaked with a Leberwurst, a German sausage, so he went up to the balcony and was saved from the elimination gala on Sunday. This is the recipe so you can prepare it easily and quickly at home.

We share the preparation suggested by Cocineros Argentinos, with simple steps:

Ingredients for Leberwurst, the German sausage in MasterChef

Pork rack 200 grams

cow liver 400 grams

Bacon 200 grams

Butter 200 grams

Interfine salt 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Black pepper 1 tsp

cloves 1 tsp

Coriandro 1 cdta

Nutmeg 1 tsp

cular pig tripe

How to make Leberwurst, the main sausage in MasterChef Argentina

_ Cut the liver and the carré into squares, process and transfer to a bowl.

_ Mix with the bacon and butter also processed. Season and knead well for several minutes.

_ We must obtain a uniform paste.

_ Stuff using the machine in the casing, cut each leber at 20 cm.

_ Cook each piece in water at 80 degrees for one hour and 20 minutes.

_ Reserve in the refrigerator for a maximum of 5 days.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

