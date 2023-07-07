How to make sautéed lentils, Antonio’s key recipe in MasterChef Argentina

Antonio, obtained the medal in MasterChef Argentina with sautéed lentils, and with a platter that was praised by Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato de Santis. See how to make this recipe in simple steps.

We bring you the preparation that they propose from the Todos a Comer site:

Ingredients for stir-fried lentils with vegetables

1/2 red pepper.

400 gr of cooked lentils.

1/2 green pepper.

1/2 yellow bell pepper.

1 carrot.

1/2 zucchini.

1 medium onion.

100 grams of feta cheese.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Olive oil.

How to prepare sautéed lentils

If you use dried lentils you can cook them at home. To do this, you just have to put them in the pressure cooker, cover them with water, add a bay leaf and cook them for 8 or 10 minutes, counting from the moment the steam cooker starts to release.

After that time, depressurize the pot, open it and check that they are well cooked. If they lack some time, let them finish cooking with the pot uncovered.

– If you bet on cooked lentils, you just have to drain them well in a colander and wash them under running water (with a low flow so that they do not break).

– Heat a large frying pan with a drizzle of olive oil.

– Peel and chop the onion very finely.

– When the oil is hot, add the onion and cook it over a very low heat so that it is poached (that is, it is transparent and very soft but not golden).

– While the onion is cooking, also cut the carrot and peppers into small squares and, when the onion is half done, add them to the casserole.

– It is important to cook the vegetables over low heat for a long time so that they are very tender and give the dish a lot of flavor. Salt them to taste.

– Once ready, add the zucchini and cook it for a few more minutes with the rest of the vegetables. The zucchini takes very little time to be ready, so it is incorporated last.

Add the well-drained lentils and cook everything together so that the lentils warm up and soak up the flavors very well.

– Serve the sautéed lentils with vegetables on a plate. If you use a kitchen ring they will be very beautiful.

– Sprinkle some cubes of feta cheese on top.

– And now all you have to do is enjoy these delicious sautéed lentils with vegetables and feta cheese.

Source: Everyone to Eat





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

