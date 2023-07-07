The play “Zero Mica” explores the reality of cleaning workers

Hespress art and culture Photo: Hespress Hespress – Manal LotfiFriday 7 July 2023 – 06:10

At the end of this week, the Association of the Poles of Art and Culture for Theater is preparing to present the play “Zero Mica” in Bouskoura, Casablanca and the city of Benslimane, as part of its national tour that began in 2016 with the support of the Mohammed V Theater and production from the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication – Culture Sector.

And the young Moroccan actress, Nadia Saber, revealed, in a statement to Hespress, that the text of the play “Zero Mica” deals with the role of theater in shedding light on marginalized groups of society by reviewing the characters used in the play as cleaning workers, noting that the play aims to educate the public about their rights. And their duties and to promote cultural and artistic awareness in the community.

The same spokeswoman added that the second chapter of the play will reveal the collision between the conscious and constructive mind and the naughty mind in a comic form that is not devoid of fun and spectacle.

Saber highlighted that the play has presented dozens of performances in most Moroccan cities, starting from 2016 to today, and is still continuing. Because the audience is eager to attend it in order to enjoy and interact with the social issues that it deals with in a humorous way, through which it passes a group of messages.

It is worth noting that the play “Zero Mica”, written by Mohamed Al-Hay, prepared for dramaturgy and directed by Mohamed Harakeh, knows the presence of artistic names at the level of diagnosis. Such as the able actress Zohour Soleimani, Muhammad Harakeh, Rashida Saudi, Nadia Saber, Hafeez Al-Khatib, and Fatima Harakat.

Zero Mika is a play

