The investigative body found merit to accuse Temístocles Ortega for the crime of contract without compliance with legal requirements.

A stir in Cauca caused the news that was released this Wednesday, February 15, according to which the Attorney General’s Office called former senator and former governor Temístocles Ortega Narváez to trial, for alleged irregularities in the contracting of the expansion of the runway for landing at the López de Micay airport, for $2.6 billion, when he was serving in his second term as governor (2012-2015).

Ortega Narváez, who would enter the list of diplomats of the Petro Government, as ambassador in Chile, the Prosecutor’s Office will formally indict for the crime of contract without compliance with legal requirements.

According to reports, the former governor Ortega Narváez, would be related to the alleged failures in the processing and execution of contract No. 1040 of August 25, 2014, signed with the Edicol Foundation, of Cali, for an approximate value of 2,600 million pesos, and whose purpose was the 200-meter extension of the runway of the municipal airport of López de Micay, on the Pacific coast of Cauca.

According to the evidence, according to the investigators, studies of false floors and inconsistencies in the design calculations of the culverts were allegedly presented to advance the contracting.

Apparently, for the development of the works, the environmental permits and the authorizations required by the Civil Aeronautics for the development of the works.

In a statement, the investigative entity stated: “For the Prosecutor’s Office, the governor of Cauca, between 2012-2015, as spending controller and representative of the department, freely, consciously and voluntarily disregarded the principles of economy and responsibility inherent to the public contract”.

It was also learned that the Chamber of Instruction of the Supreme Court of Justice linked the former Caucan president, through an investigation carried out on July 6, 2022, for the crimes of contract without compliance with legal requirements, falsehood in a private document and embezzlement by appropriation, because he was, at that time, a senator of the Republic.

“After finishing the term in Congress, the file passed to the Prosecutor’s Office. In this sense, the investigative activity and the analysis of the elements collected were carried out, and sufficient merit was found to accuse the former governor Ortega Narváez for the crime of contracting without complying with legal requirements, and to request the estoppel of the conduct of falsehood in the document. private and embezzled by appropriation”, concluded the Prosecutor’s Office.