These were hours of great fibrillation in the Sampdoria house with the February 16 deadline hanging like a sword of Damocles over the club’s head. THE transfers for payments of quarterly salaries of Sampdoria, they started thanks to a great job of the Board and an agreement found individually with each single player. Given the high number of wire transfers and F24, however, it will be necessary to verify that they all arrive by midnight between Thursday 16 and Friday 17 February to avoid a penalty by two points in the championship.
Players team up
I players have renounced the month of December and agreed with the company a bonus which can be paid in case of salvation. This demonstrates not only the attachment to the shirt, but also the confidence in a stay in Serie A. In the past few days, the senators of Sampdoria – Quagliarella, Audero, Gabbiadini, Rincon and Ravaglia – had had a meeting with the club to understand the situation and give their support.