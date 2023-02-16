These were hours of great fibrillation in the Sampdoria house with the February 16 deadline hanging like a sword of Damocles over the club’s head. THE transfers for payments of quarterly salaries of Sampdoria, they started thanks to a great job of the Board and an agreement found individually with each single player. Given the high number of wire transfers and F24, however, it will be necessary to verify that they all arrive by midnight between Thursday 16 and Friday 17 February to avoid a penalty by two points in the championship.