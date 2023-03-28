UTMB World Series e Vibram SpA, a world leader in the production of high-performance rubber soles, announce a new global partnership that will extend to all 35 events of the UTMB World Series circuit, including the most iconic trail running event in the world, the UTMB Mont-Blanc. This exclusive partnership will see Vibram as Official Soles Technology Supplier of the UTMB World Series for the three-year period 2023-2025.

“The world of trail running is highly strategic for Vibram. – he claims Paolo Manuzzi, General Manager of Vibram – The collaboration between Vibram and the UTMB World Series stems from our company’s long tradition of closeness to outdoor sports enthusiasts”.

The CEO of UTMB Group, Frédéric Lénartadds: “We are very happy to welcome Vibram as Official Supplier of the UTMB World Series. The partnership between the two companies has been consolidated since the first participation in our flagship event, the UTMB Mont-Blanc, in 2008. Vibram is a well-known brand in the trail running community thanks to the very high quality of the soles, which will allow participants of the circuit races to access top-of-the-range products and improve their performance on trails all over the world”.

Jerome Bernard, Sport Innovation Marketing Global Director di Vibramhe claims: “In this way our motto, Ordinary people being extraordinary, becomes reality. The collaboration between Vibram and the UTMB World Series will help athletes (and others) to choose from a wide range of footwear equipped with Vibram soles, specially designed for trail running and inspired by the performance of UTMB athletes”.