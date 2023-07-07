Home » Banco Agrario de Pueblo Bello alleges that it works with legal energy
Banco Agrario announced that the office in operation in the municipality of Pueblo Bello works with a provisional connection to an energy transformer, thus contradicting what was announced by the company Afinia, which indicated through a press release that this entity financiera operated with an irregular connection.

In this sense, the Bank indicated that it received the office from the lessee, which

managed access to the required electrical capacity in two ways, prior to compliance with the requirements demanded by the energy company for the commissioning of a transformer for the exclusive use of the Bank, a process that is still ongoing; and, through the mayor of the municipality, request permission to connect the leased property to a provisional transformer owned by the Mayor’s Office, while receiving a response to the procedure previously initiated by the energy company Afinia.

“We were informed that, at the beginning of June of this year, the Afinia company returned the request for the commissioning of the transformer due to non-compliance with some requirements, for which the owner of the property completed and filed the request again. However, after this, two weeks ago the company Afinia disconnected the property from the provisional transformer of the municipality’s Mayor’s Office, before which, according to what was reported, the Mayor’s Office reconnected the leased property to a public service transformer.” said the financial entity.

Finally, he said that the bank arranged for officials from the Physical Infrastructure Management (lawyers, electrical engineers and support staff) to travel to the municipality of Pueblo Bello during the first week of July, so that, in coordination with the owner of the property, carry out the necessary procedures with the company Afinia, in order to regularize the provision of the energy service in the commercial premises where the bank office operates and to proceed with the fulfillment of all the obligations that may arise on the part of the owner of the property in relation to the anomalies presented

