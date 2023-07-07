Tour de France, in the sixth stage a show never seen before: between Pogacar and Vingegaard total duel

Their rivalry looks set to rewrite cycling history. Moreover, to make enthusiasts relive thatepic that only the duels that the first decades of the Second World War were able to give. Tadej Pogacar e Jonas Vingegaard they staged a show that at the sixth stage of Tour de France it was practically unreleased. No wait-and-see, no pre-tactics: they have gone on the ramps of the historian Col du Tourmalet, when there were still 50 km to go. By themselves they detached from over two minutes the group with the other best climbers in the world, have reached the leak and then they went head-to-head on the final ramps towards the finish line of Cauterets–Cambasque. He won Pogacar detaching Vingegaard, who however took the yellow shirt. Appointment to the next arrival, to the next challenge. In a duel which it promises to become total.

Pogacar snapped to just over 2.5 kilometers from the finish line, arriving at the finish line with a 24″ lead over Vingegaard, which rises to 28″ due to the time bonus. However, their head-to-head of legs and nerves had begun much earlier, on the legendary Tourmalet. First a shot of the wingman Sepp kissthen another by Vingegaard himself put the rest of the competition in crisis: Jai Hindley in the yellow jersey, who after the fifth stage had been nominated for third wheel, resized within a few km. From the top of the Tourmalet up to the last 5 km, the show was on offer Wout Van Aertchampion also in being a follower who practically it got windy for 140 of the 145 km stage. Alone he defended the advantage gained by Vingegaard and Pogacar, preventing the rest of the group from recovering even just a few tens of seconds.

The Jumbo Visma he had thus prepared the perfect stage to give another blow to Pogacar, who seemed to be in trouble on Wednesday. Instead, the Slovenian took the blow and today he has it I resisted. Now Vingegaard is the new yellow jersey, but Pogacar is there just 25 seconds away. Hindley drops to third place already one minute and 34 seconds behind. Simon Yates he is fourth at over three minutes. It’s obvious: Danish and Slovenian compete for each other. Like a year ago, better than a year ago. Why such a duel, with shots already from first step and attacks from afar to the first real mountain hamlet, take cycling in one new dimension. In a new era, where the plastered paradigms of the past seem to have jumped. Thanks also to a path that has overturned tradition, creating the conditions for making the Tour a continuous twist.

