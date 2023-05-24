Home » how to sign up to work in the State, in Río Negro
how to sign up to work in the State, in Río Negro

how to sign up to work in the State, in Río Negro

He Rio Negro government have a website to follow your job searches that it’s called Convocation RN. It is a general page, where you can see the active offers, but also the ones that have ended. The spectrum is wide: administrative, driver, news and more for all government areas and in different cities such as Cipolletti, Viedma, Bariloche and Luis Beltrán.

The steps to register are the same as on any site. You must choose the “register” option, in the upper right, and you must complete names, last name, user, email and password. An email will be sent to the declared mailbox requesting the subscription confirmation. You have to do it to be able to validate the user.

Then you must enter with the user, choosing the “enter” option and complete the profile. Loading the corresponding data and documentation for each tab: personal data, curricular data, courses and training, languages/informatics, labor data, documentation. Documentation tab files must be in PDF, JPG or JPEG format only.

Job offer in Río Negro: what information is requested

Personal information: name and surname, ID, cuil and e-mail (already requested), date of birth, nationality,
sex, marital status, address (street and number), town – province, telephone.

Curricular data: higher level studies achieved (primary-secondary-university tertiary-postgraduate-etc), institution, degree, graduation date, place-

Courses and trainings.

Languages/computer science: languages, level of computer knowledge (high – medium – low), driver’s license (depending on the position to be applied for), additional information.

Labor data:

Public sector: have you worked for years in the national, provincial or municipal public administration? Yes / no how many? where? what function do I perform? Are you currently working in the national, provincial or municipal public administration? Yes / no where? what function does it perform?

Private sector: have you worked in the private sector for years? Yes / no how many? where? what function do I perform? Do you currently work in the private sector? Yes / no where? what function does it perform?

documentation: dn, driver’s license, analytical, others (as much as can be loaded to keep the profile updated).

Job offer in Río Negro: how to apply

Once the profile is assembled, you must return to home and select, among the active searches, the position for which you wish to apply. You must download the page, click on “I agree” and then “become an applicant.”

The website is convoke. rionegro.gov.ar

For any queries, write to: [email protected]


