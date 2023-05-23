How was the telephone scam suffered by Ernesto Tenembaum: hacking and theft of $120,000

Journalist Ernesto Tenembaum said that on Friday night was the victim of a phone scamthrough which they hacked his WhatsApp and asked their relatives for transfers. A co-worker missed the signs and lost $120,000.

on his radio show “And now who can help us?”which is broadcast on radio with youTenembaum recounted how the events were, originated by an anonymous call that he answered from his car, while returning home from work.

“Someone, with a voice that I later realized was deformed, tells me: ‘Sir, we are talking about the Ministry of Health,'” he said.

According to the scammer, the Ministry of Health was requesting information on the doses of vaccination against COVID-19 that he had received, claiming that a credential would soon be required to enter some places.

“I already recovered the account. I’m an idiot, don’t be like me and don’t pass on any data”

“That’s when I started to get annoyed, I tell them I don’t need a vaccination card, I’m driving, and they tell me ‘get over to the side of the road because this is important. Please park,’” he went on with his story.

Without detecting the irregularity of the call, which was characteristic of Neuquén and was being carried out after 11 p.m., the journalist, who was distracted, said that “he had given me four or five vaccines, he wanted to get rid of it.”

Immediately afterwards, they asked him where he wanted to pick up the new credential and, as he asked that they send it to his houseThey took advantage of the information to scam him. “Right now you have a code on the cell phone that we just sent you, just look at the screen and pass it on to me,” they asked.

The journalist entered the link that they had sent from a number with the logo of the Ministry of Health as a profile photo, shared the code alreadyYou automatically lost control of your WhatsApp.

“Now keep driving and leave your cell phone disconnected,” they requested. Tenembaum realized at that moment that he had been tricked. The scam, which sought to gain control of his WhatsApp to ask his contacts for money, had already started by the time the journalist was able to get to his house.

A Tenembaum co-worker lost $120,000

“Immediately calls began to arrive saying that they were asking for money on my behalf”narrated to the air of radio with you and said that there were victims. “There were two people who fell: one was able to figure it out quickly and canceled the transfer of $75,000, and the other who fell was Yami,” he said, referring to her fellow program, Yamila Segovia.

Although the message that reached the presenter contained indications that it was a scam, such as some spelling errors and an unknown name in the alias of the bank account, the truth is that she received the order in the middle of a work conversation and with a desperate sense of urgency, so proceeded to obtain the requested amount of $120,000 and transfer it without asking too many questions.

Ernesto Tenembaum, who was advised by his children to try to correct his mistake, ended the story with a piece of advice: “I already recovered the account. I’m an idiot, don’t be like me and don’t pass on any information”.

ML / ED