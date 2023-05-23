Dishwasher cleaning with baking soda possible

As one of the most popular kitchen gadgets, a dishwasher can often get dirty, but you can effectively clean a dishwasher with baking soda. The separate use of home remedies such as citric acid or vinegar and baking soda can also prevent unpleasant odors and mold growth. In addition, such substances are suitable for basic cleaning of the kitchen appliance and can quickly remove accumulated leftovers or other deposits. Here are some easy and inexpensive ways to keep your dishwasher in tip-top shape.

Clever use of dishwasher cleaning with baking soda and vinegar

It often happens that wine glasses are cloudy after the rinse cycle, which could sometimes be due to dirty equipment. The occasional cleaning of the device rarely comes to mind for most people, but it can make it work better.

Since baking soda and acetic acid are also completely harmless products, you can use the two as suitable detergents for dishwashers. This means that effortless cleaning work would also be possible without the use of aggressive chemicals. This not only makes the device clean, but also makes it smell fresh and improves hygiene with daily use.

How often should you clean a dishwasher with home remedies?

Over time, food residue and limescale deposits can accumulate inside, and especially in the dishwasher filter. For this reason, it is advisable to take your time at least once a month and use the household remedy to clean with baking soda in the dishwasher. Don’t forget the seals, the control knobs and the door of the kitchen appliance to eliminate any accumulation of dust, dirt and any mold.

If you use your device less often, a thorough cleaning twice or three times a year would also be sufficient. However, make sure you check it regularly for contamination and proper functioning. Regular cleaning, however, prevents residues such as minerals, grease and limescale.

Use vinegar instead of dishwasher tabs

With hard water and residues from dishwasher tabs, acetic acid can be a reliable helper. Distilled white vinegar also neutralizes unpleasant odors and even acts as a natural disinfectant. Therefore, along with using baking soda, you can treat your device with the stuff. Here are some simple steps you can follow to do so.

First, take a clean and dishwasher safe bowl or other container like measuring cup, then pour in 2 cups of vinegar.

Then place them on the top shelf and let the dishwasher run a hot water rinse without detergent and, of course, no dirty dishes.

The acetic acid runs all over the interior of the device, ensuring that any residue and odors are left behind for sparkling cleanliness. The use of dishwasher tabs is not necessary, as the vinegar mixes with the cleaning water and acts as a cleaning agent.

Skip the drying cycle and let your dishwasher air dry with the door open.

To clean removable parts of the appliance with vinegar, you can fill your kitchen sink halfway with hot water. Then add 2 cups of vinegar again and soak the items to be cleaned in it for about half an hour.

Finally, rinse the parts with lukewarm tap water and put them back in the appliance.

Remove stubborn residue and odors and clean the dishwasher with baking soda

If you still have musty odors and stains after rinsing with vinegar, it might be a good idea to try baking soda. It also acts as an odor neutralizer and also makes the inside of the dishwasher shine. Accordingly, since baking soda is a safe and slightly alkaline substance, it is excellent for removing grease, odors, food particles and other residues in the dishwasher. On top of that, it’s really easy to wipe down the device with the stuff and get it clean in a flash. To do this, you can take the following steps.

If you want your dishwasher to be cleaned with baking soda, first sprinkle about 1/2 cup of baking soda on the bottom of the empty unit.

Then let the device run through a short rinse cycle at the highest temperature level.

If the remaining dirt is particularly stubborn, you can repeat the process.

Finally, open the door to let the inside of the dishwasher dry in the fresh air.

Can damage occur when cleaning the dishwasher with baking soda and vinegar?

It’s important to note here that combining vinegar and baking soda in a rinse cycle could cause complications. Both agents may start to foam, which would require tedious cleaning. It could also damage sensitive parts of your device and make you pay for costly repairs. In fact, when the two substances mix, they create an extremely strong mixture of acids and alkali, which is more aggressive than cleaning. It is therefore not advisable to carry out cleaning with baking soda and successively after vinegar for optimally functioning dishwasher.

Also, try to remove any trapped food from the baskets on a daily basis to keep your unit hygienic and smelling nice. Also keep the bottom and walls of the dishwasher and the filter free of dirt. It is also best to leave the door open after each wash to allow any fumes and odors to escape. Check the unit for mold and clean around the door seals with a toothbrush dipped in a mixture of 1/2 cup vinegar and 3 cups hot water.