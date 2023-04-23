Here a serene jury, in Ballando it was a TSO

Tullio Solenghi reveals his identity under the mask of the Shark in the finale of The Masked Singer, then the jab at the Ballando Con Le Stelle jury: “I who come from the Ballando jury which was a sort of TSO, find here a normal jury for it was a great advantage for me”.

Tullio Solenghi revealed his identity under the guise of Shark in the final of The Masked Singer this evening of Saturday 22nd April. As soon as she removed the mask from her face, she threw a jab at the Dancing With The Stars jury: “Finally a serene jury, that of Ballando was a sort of TSO”.

Tullio Solenghi’s words later

The Shark came out defeated during the final of The Masked Singer against Stella, Tullio Solenghi revealed his identity under the mask. The comic actor as soon as he removed the mask from his face commented: “The first message is for my grandchildren. You saw me there, now go to sleep. They suspected it was me under the shark“. Then he added: “I have to applaud the jury. Finally a serene, smiling jury, I come from the Ballando jury which was a sort of TSO, finding a normal jury was a great advantage for me“. “We would be the normal ones? That’s okay” joked Bortone, smiling silence for Milly Carlucci. “I was often confused with Massimo Lopez, being confused with Margherita Buy, Drusilla, was an important career advancement” concluded the artist.

The Dancing with the Stars experience in 2020

Tullio Solenghi participated in the show in 2020, an edition won by Gilles Rocca and Lucrezia Lando. The artist reached the final, an episode in which she couldn’t hold back the tears after performing a rumba with the ballerina Maria Ermachkova: “When the Beatles came to Italy in 1965, to Genoa, I was 17 and I went to see them. My friends were with me. I have lost many of those friends along the way. Tonight I wanted to dance for them too”her words in a voice broken by tears that also made her adventure partner in the program move.