The 12th National Reading Festival in Liaoning Province kicks off

On April 22, the launching ceremony of the 12th National Reading Festival in Liaoning Province was held in Shenyang Times Wencang City Study. Liu Huiyan, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and head of the Propaganda Department, attended the launching ceremony and announced the official launch of the National Reading Festival.

The launch ceremony of this year’s National Reading Festival was broadcast live through multiple network platforms, planning and launching the introduction of the key activities of the 12th National Reading Festival in Liaoning Province, reading lights up the city-a cultural tour of the urban study, “entering the bookstore to build a dream for the future” , Four key activities including the recommended reading list, theme books and Liaoning good book quarterly selection activities of the 12th National Reading Festival of Liaoning Province were released. Carry out activities such as “Put down the mobile phone and pick up books” initiative, “check in the most beautiful bookstore in Liaoning”, guide the whole society to actively participate in reading, improve conscious reading awareness, and cultivate good reading habits. Invite outstanding representatives from all walks of life to share their reading insights and talk freely about their reading experience. During the launching ceremony, video connections were made with Fushun Lei Feng Memorial Hall, Liaoshen Battle Memorial Hall and other places to introduce books that reflect the development of Liaoning’s red culture, and present vivid scenes of people in the province actively participating in national reading activities in an all-round way. The National Reading Festival Huimin Book Fair kicked off at Times Park Plaza and will be held successively throughout the province.

Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, this year’s Reading Festival fully implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the first National Reading Conference, focusing on “Schools in Liaoning—New Era of Reading Helps New Breakthroughs” The theme, actively explore new carriers for reading promotion, adapt to the trend of object-oriented and fragmented reading, from six aspects: leading reading content, expanding urban and rural reading space, promoting digital reading, conducting competition competitions, and doing a good job of spring breeze to benefit the people. We plan and carry out rich and colorful reading promotion activities with their own characteristics in a combination of reading, exhibition, performance, etc., and strive to enhance the pertinence and effectiveness of reading promotion activities, actively guide the whole society to participate in reading, and form a love of reading. , read good books, and be good at reading, continue to sing the brand of “Scholarly Liaoning” reading activities, further promote the in-depth development of national reading, create a “never-ending” national reading festival, and implement three-year actions for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs , To fight well and win the “Liaoshen Battle” of the revitalization of Northeast China and Liaoning in the new era and inject strong spiritual power.



