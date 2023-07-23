HTW Berlin Fashion Show MODECULAR – BFW SS24 – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

On the Friday of Fashion Week Berlin on July 14, 2023, the HTW Berlin Fashion Show MODECULAR took place at PLATTE Berlin in Mitte. The students of the 4th semester of the fashion design course at the HTW Berlin organized this runway show to present their semester projects together, under the direction of Prof. Anke Schlöder. Impressive constructions and unusual looks by the Berlin designers were presented.

Fashion @ Platte Berlin

The fashion students of the 4th semester put on a fashion show that looked like “Typically Berlin”. It took place in the PLATTE Berlin on Alexanderplatz, in a kind of backyard between the gloomy skyscrapers. These were adorned with many graffiti artworks. The location is very popular during Fashion Week, and the Melisa Minca Spring Summer 2024 collection was presented on Monday. At the end of the runway there was a 3-story scaffolding on which the models positioned themselves after the walk.

Before the fashion presentation, there was about 1 hour of music from the two singers MAKHULO and Omar Jatta to get the guests in the right mood for the HTW Berlin fashion show MODECULAR. The outfit of the singer Omar Jatta was also designed by the students. A total of 85 models presented the students’ outfits. The many guests celebrated the models and fashion. All in all a successful event at Fashion Week.

Author: fsb – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

HTW Berlin Fashion Show MODECULAR – runway photos

