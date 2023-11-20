Huang Zijiao Emerges After 102 Days – Public Outing with Family

Former TV personality Huang Zijiao makes public appearance after 102 days in hiding

After disappearing from the public eye for 102 days following allegations of sexual harassment, former TV personality Huang Zijiao has resurfaced, accompanied by his wife Meng Gengru and their 1-year-old daughter “Corn.” The family was spotted enjoying an outing at the Taipei Museum of Art, in what seemed to be an attempt to reclaim a sense of normalcy amidst the controversy that has surrounded Huang in recent months.

With a noticeably shorter hairdo and a round belly, Huang appeared in a low-key manner, wearing a cap and seeming to be in good spirits. The family enjoyed a day of viewing exhibitions and having afternoon tea at the museum, with Huang taking an active role in caring for his daughter, feeding her during lunch and capturing her adorable moments on his mobile phone.

Huang’s public appearance comes after being directly criticized by the “Yiping News Network” for showing up with a “micro hair,” which has added to the scrutiny over his recent behavior. The former TV personality had been suspended for nearly five months following the #MeToo incident in June, which led to significant financial and personal struggles for him. It is estimated that Huang has lost at least NT$3.28 million in monthly income and has accumulated a total shortfall of approximately NT$16.4 million during his time in hiding.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Huang’s appearance at the museum seems to signal a gradual emergence from the difficult period of his life. The outing with his family provided a brief respite from the controversy that has surrounded him, offering a small glimpse of hope for a return to a more normal routine.

Before the #MeToo incident, Huang had taken his family on a trip to Osaka and had been active on social media, but his public presence has been significantly reduced since the allegations came to light. The former TV personality was summoned as a defendant and interrogated as a witness in a drug case, further adding to the legal and personal challenges he has faced.

As Huang continues to navigate the aftermath of the allegations, his recent appearance with his family may be the first step in a long road back to a sense of normalcy and stability.

