Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Half Marathon held in Hong Kong_Guangming.com

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Hong Kong Section) Half Marathon Attracts Thousands of Runners

Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong, November 19 (Reporter Wei Hua) – The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Hong Kong Section) Half Marathon took place on November 19, with approximately 8,000 runners participating in the event.

This marks the first half marathon held since the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. The event featured a challenge group and an open group, with a total distance of about 21.1 kilometers. The starting and ending points were at the Hong Kong Port of the bridge.

In the morning of the race day, the challenge group event commenced at 7:40. Kipchumba from Kenya claimed the men’s championship with a time of 1 hour, 01 minute, and 39 seconds, while Sara from Uganda secured the women’s championship with a time of 1 hour, 08 minutes, and 5 seconds. Xie Dongsheng and Xu Shuangshuang from the Chinese team won the men’s and women’s championships, respectively, in the first East Asia Half Marathon Championship held during the event.

After receiving the award, Xu Shuangshuang shared her thoughts on the race, stating, “I think the track is more difficult, with more ups and downs. I was not in very good condition today, so I ran this race as a training session and finished the race safely despite some injuries. Today’s race had a turning point on the road, so we could see many public runners cheering us on. It was also an experience to run in such an environment for the first time.”

Additionally, the competition attracted many mainland runners, including Mr. Chen from Fujian who expressed his excitement, “I signed up as soon as possible and successfully won the lottery. It is my first time to participate in the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Marathon. I feel very excited and fresh. It is very memorable.”

The event successfully brought together runners from diverse backgrounds and provided a platform for athletes to showcase their talents in this challenging and memorable race.

