Huangmei Opera Sings for Thousands of Years——A Clay Relief Painting of Huangmei Opera, the National Quintessence of “Dialogue with the Exhibition”

Release date: 2023-04-18 13:29

Information source: Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

a familiar phrase“To save Li Lang from his homeland” can evoke everyone’s memories of the quintessential Huangmei Opera. The beautiful woman Fengguan Xiapei suddenly appeared with a graceful figure.

4moon16On the afternoon of the same day, the “Dialogue with the Exhibition” activity was coordinated with the “Hundred Years of Huangmei Opera–The Development of Huangmei Opera Exhibition”, and the production of clay relief paintings was launched to reproduce the cartoon image of Princess Anning in “The Concubine”.

The relief painting was made of Princess Anning’s wedding attire. The phoenix crown on her head was graceful and luxurious, and it was full of pearls and jade. It was very difficult to make.

The children listened to the manual teacher’s explanation and followed the teacher’s demonstration step by step. With their dexterous little hands, they kneaded and pressed, and used various clays to knead the Huangmei opera in their minds, which was even more creative than the teacher’s demonstration works.

This is just like the current Huangmei opera industry, where talents come forth in large numbers, and the young are better than the blue.

Huangmei opera, the quintessence of the country, has been sung endlessly for a long time.

Picture 4.png

Picture 3.png

