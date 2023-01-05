Home Entertainment Huanrui Century was frozen 49.49 million yuan, and there were artists such as Ren Jialun under it
　　Netease Entertainment reported on January 3 The Tianyancha App shows that recently, Huanrui Century United Co., Ltd. has newly added equity freeze information. The person subject to enforcement is Zhejiang Huanrui Century Culture and Art Development Co., Ltd., with an equity amount of 49.4941 million yuan. The freeze period is from December 6, 2022 to 2025. December 5th.

Huanrui Century United Co., Ltd. was established in November 1997. The legal representative is Zhao Zhicheng, with a registered capital of about 980 million yuan. Huanrui United (Tianjin) Asset Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhejiang Huanrui Century Culture and Art Development Co., Ltd., Zhong Junyan and others jointly hold shares.

In addition, Huanrui Century Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. was registered and established in 2006. It is a company dedicated to film and TV drama investment, production, distribution and related industry development. The company has Ren Jialun, Cheng Yi, Zhang Yuxi, Zhang Rui, Li Xiaoran and other artists.

