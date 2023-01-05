Home News A 14-year-old boy and boy fell on the ski slopes, injured and taken to hospital
A 14-year-old boy and boy fell on the ski slopes, injured and taken to hospital

A minor, around 14 years old, was rescued – Wednesday 4 January – for injuries sustained following an accidental fall on the Zoncolan ski slopes. He suffered a head injury.

The nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure sent the crew of an ambulance to the scene and the minor was transported by the health team of the same ambulance to the Tolmezzo hospital. Is not serious. On-site piste rescue.

A child was then rescued again on the ski slopes, but in the Piancavallo area. He suffered a head injury following an accidental fall. The Sores nurses sent the air ambulance crew and the ambulance from Pordenone to the scene.

The child was flown to Santa Maria della Misericordia in Udine. He’s not in serious condition. On-site piste rescue.

A third intervention was carried out, on Mount Zoncolan, due to a fall also on the snow, in a gully. The medical teams of the air rescue and the ambulance from Rigolato were on site, all activated by Sores nurses.

