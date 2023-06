Photo Radio Okapi/Esther Ndalafina” />

The Egyptian company SAMCRETE, responsible for building and modernizing national road number one (RN 1), is continuing work at kilometer point 10, on the Mbuji-Mayi-Kananga axis.

According to sources on site, the Egyptian company is therefore continuing the work, despite its relocation to the Mbuji-Mayi Mpania Mutombo road, by the Minister of State and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook