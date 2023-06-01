The rehabilitation center’s children’s park is ready – Lääne Elu

Photos by Heinrih Heintalu

Children’s Day was also celebrated in Haapsalu with the ceremonial opening of the Haapsalu Neurological Rehabilitation Center’s (HNRK) children’s park extension.

The park project, which started in 2018, was finally completed five years later. According to HNRK board chairman Toomas Danneberg, the last, third construction phase of the park was completed last October, but because the weather was muddy at that time, it was decided to postpone the opening day to spring. “Since many children are connected to the park and one of the major supporters is the children’s foundation, we planned a joint opening in the spring,” said Danneberg.

