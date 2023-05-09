Hugo Moyano treated Patricia Bullrich as “incapacitated” to be president and she called him a “mafioso”

Hugo Moyano, general secretary of Camioneros, referred to the presidential candidacy of Patricia Bullrich and defined it as a “clear demonstration of incapacity”. Given his statements, the former Security Minister warned him that “neither he nor any mafioso” are going to prevent the changes that the country needs from being made.

“It’s a clear demonstration of the character’s inability”responded the trade unionist after being consulted in the Public TV on Bullrich’s proposals to face the 2023 elections and noted that “there is not much to define because everything is clear.” “From one extreme to the other, from montonera to service“, Shooting.

Along these same lines, and in relation to the complaint made by Milman’s former adviser (Ivana Bohdziewicz) that a computer expert had deleted his cell phone in offices belonging to the president of the PRO, Moyano added: “This lady’s thing is the clearest in the inability to assume a responsibility as big as a presidency”.

In addition, he maintained that Bullrich has talked about withdrawing labor rights and questioned: “He does not realize that if he arrives he can do it, But how long will it take people to react to recover that?“.

“People are not going to stay if they take away their vacations, their Christmas bonus, their rights. People are going to react, that’s what these characters don’t understand, they don’t understand“warned the trade unionist and remarked that” if this country, with the culture that we have of work, responsibility and the rights of the worker, they want to take that away, then comes the reaction.

Patricia Bullrich denied the alleged cover-up of the attack on Cristina Kirchner: “They no longer know what to invent”

Just a few hours after the interview with the Secretary General of Truck Drivers, the former Security Minister responded via Twitter and described it as “mobster”. Likewise, he warned him that “neither he nor anyone else” will prevent the changes that he considers necessary for Argentina from being applied.

“Moyano, our country needs radical and profound changes. It can’t take it anymore. Neither you nor any mafioso are going to prevent us from facing those changes“, the president of the PRO and pre-candidate for president responded.

On the other hand, Moyano also pointed against the liberal economist Javier Milei and revealed that the candidate for president of La Libertad Avanza participated in one of the mobilizations carried out by the union during the presidency of Mauricio Macri.

“Milei was at one of our acts. He was down and the boys didn’t let him go up,” said Moyano, explaining that it was in a mobilization against the “attacks” he received from the former president, where there were around 500 or 600 thousand people. “He wanted to be there. He went to give the support”he assured.

