Human Made and KAWS Launch Season 2 Joint Series

NIGO has been making continuous moves recently. First, it opened a new concept store with VERDY, and now it launches a new joint series of Season 2 through its main brand Human Made and artist KAWS.

This time, the two parties will bring Denim Work Jacket and Denim Pants with co-branded patterns printed on the back and animal patterns on the inside, Animal Patterned Coverall Jacket, Animal Patterned Pants, and Animal Patterned Shirt with full animal patterns; and different animal patterns printed on the front. Hoodie; Sweatshirt with co-branded patterns, short Tee; and Animal Patterned Bandana, Tote Bags of different sizes, pin sets and other accessories, making the entire series more complete.

Human Made x KAWS Season 2 will be officially launched on the brand’s official website on November 11. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

