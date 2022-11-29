Home Entertainment Humanrace x adidas Samba Joint Series New Image Blockbuster
Pharrell Williams reunited with adidas again, and cooperated with the leading brand Humanrace to release the autumn and winter joint capsule series inspired by football history.

This time, in addition to using high-grade leather stitching suede to upgrade the iconic Samba shoes, with the extended tongue as a highlight, two colors of “Cloud White” and “Night Grey” are launched. Color design with modern sports style slim tailoring launched clothing items, and explored the nostalgic connection with football culture through multi-color knitted jerseys, sports suits and other items.

The joint series is now on sale through the Humanrace website, and will be available at adidas and designated retailers around the world on December 2. Interested readers may wish to follow Hypebeast to get the latest news at any time.

