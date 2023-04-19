The lowest amount entered since the soybean dollar was instrumented

Soybean producers sold almost 124,000 tons on the fifth day of the third edition of the Export Increase Program (PIE), which implements an exchange rate of $300 per dollar for oilseed exports until May 31.

In addition, the income of foreign currency from agro-exporters to the Single and Free Exchange Market (MULC) reached almost US$ US$ 36 million.

According to figures from the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, 123,926 tons of soybeans were sold yesterday and thus accumulated 740,931 in the second week of the third edition of the soybean dollar.

The new purchase and sale contracts entered into in pesos on Tuesday and on previous dates but recorded yesterday totaled 63,816 tons together, and the average value of these deals was $101,039 per unit of weight.

On the other hand, the fixings of operations arranged prior to Tuesday for 20,195 tons were also highlighted, reaching an average value of $100,114.

In relation to the deals agreed in dollars, the soybean purchase and sale contracts registered an average value of US$ 379 for a volume of 2,206 tons; while fixings were recorded for 10,290 tons at an average value of US$ 344.

On the other hand, contracts were registered without determining the price or currency for some 25,186 tons, pending an agreement between buyers and sellers.

For their part, the agro-exporters entered US$35.9 million yesterday in the local exchange market, and in the first five rounds they accumulated revenues of US$998 million, reported the Rosario Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank continued the week with purchases for US$1 million, and accumulated US$371 million in six rounds.