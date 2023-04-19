MENARINI ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR BODITECH’S AFIAS-10 SYSTEM…

Menarini Pharmaceutical Industries United

FLORENCE, Italy, March 2 /PRNewswire/

The contract covers the exclusive distribution of the AFIAS-10 Single Test Immuno-Assay System, including the tuberculosis test IGRA (Interferon Gamma Release Assay), in 34 countries in Europe

A.Menarini Diagnostics Srl (Menarini) is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement for the AFIAS-10 System and the IGRA-TB Assay (among others), building on a fruitful multi-year collaboration with Boditech Med Inc. (Boditech) being built in Italy.

This contract grants Menarini the exclusive distribution, effective immediately – in 34 countries throughout Europe – of the AFIAS-10 integrated system, which takes care of sample-to-result delivery (Sample-to-Answer). It is a fully automated diagnostic platform that can run 10 different tests independently of each other in parallel.

AFIAS-10 offers a simple testing procedure that can be performed directly from the blood collection tube, can perform multiple tests at once, provides timely results and allows for the rapid transmission of medical information. The multifunctional cartridge for the AFIAS platform is ready to use and contains all test reagents. It is currently available for measuring over 50 parameters.

IGRA-TB is a cytokine release assay for the quantitative determination of Interferon Gamma (IFN-γ) produced by human blood cells stimulated with Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) antigens. In particular, the AFIAS IGRA-TB test is a simple, rapid and cost-effective fluorescence immunoassay that can be run on the AFIAS-10 platform, an optimal solution for latent TB testing for a wide range of laboratory typologies.

Tuberculosis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide (1). According to the WHO, an estimated 10.6 million people contracted tuberculosis worldwide in 2021 and a total of 1.6 million people died from the disease (1). In Europe, an estimated 230,000 people contracted tuberculosis in 2021 and the incidence rate increased by 1.2% compared to 2020 for the first time in two decades (2).

Fabio Piazzalunga, Global Director of A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl, explained: „This contract represents a great opportunity for our company to contribute to the required efficiency of IVD services by introducing a highly innovative system for the immunoassay single test market to the EU market, with AFIAS-10 being perfect for decentralized usage at a more cost-effective positioning is appropriate. The platform portfolio of assays includes tests with high medical value, such as tests for latent tuberculosis. Distribution of AFIAS-10 will benefit from leveraging our strong sales and marketing forces deployed in the countries covered by the agreement.”

For more information, visit https://www.menarinidiagnostics.com/en-us/Home/Professional-Diagnostics/Immunochemistry/AFIAS-10/Features

Credits

1. Global Tuberculosis Report 2022. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2022.

2. European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, WHO Regional Office for Europe. Data on surveillance and surveillance of tuberculosis in Europe for the years 2023-2021.

Information about Boditech Med:

Boditech Med Inc. has been developing in vitro diagnostic products and diagnostic reagents for 20 years. The Korea-based company is a leader in exploring new markets through the automation of immunodiagnostics equipment for point-of-care diagnostics and the development of new high-sensitivity diagnostics.

Informationen zu A.Menarini Diagnostics, The Human Touch of Technology:

For more than 45 years, the company has been dedicated to helping healthcare professionals make safe and reliable diagnoses that improve the quality of life for people around the world.

A.Menarini Diagnostics is part of the Menarini Pharmaceutical Group, founded in 1886. Today the company is present in 140 countries around the world, employs over 17,000 people and generated sales of 4.154 billion euros in 2022.

For more information, see www.menarinidiagnostics.com and LinkedIn.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936226/Menarini_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menarini-gibt-einen-exklusiven-vertriebsvertrag-fur-das-afias-10-system-von-boditech-bekannt-301802150.html

Original content from: Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite, transmitted by news aktuell