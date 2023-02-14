Home Entertainment HYBE CEO “Representatives of HYBE’s labels will not participate in the production of SM artists” – China Entertainment Network
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to the K-POP industry, the CEO of HYBE held an internal company briefing for employees at the HYBE Building in Yongsan-gu, Seoul the day before, and stated categorically: “The former chief producer Lee Soo-man will no longer charge SM’s patent fees, nor will he He will participate in the production. He can only conduct production business overseas for the next 3 years. Because this stock trading contract limits the number of shares he holds, it is not true that the former chief producer of Lee Soo Man will continue to exercise management rights or return to SM as a producer. “

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, Pledis representative Han Sung-soo, ADOR representative Min Hee-jin, Source Music representative So Sung-jin, etc. were unable to carry out the production of SM’s artists due to their busy schedules, and expressed that they would respect SM’s legacy.

In addition, HYBE previously acquired 14.8% of the shares of SM Entertainment held by Li Xiuman, and will continue to acquire the shares of other small shareholders.

