　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On February 28th, according to Korean media reports, HYBE ended the public acquisition of SM today, and relevant people predicted that the acquisition would not reach the target amount.

It is reported that HYBE will purchase 25% of SM’s issued shares at a price of 120,000 won per share. The public acquisition will end on the 28th. The securities industry expects that HYBE will not be able to acquire the target amount. It is curious whether HYBE will make other acquisitions in the future.

According to the financial investment industry, Samsung Securities, which handles the public tender offer, will close the public tender offer subscription application at its main office and branches nationwide at around 3:30 p.m. Korean time. However, the securities industry believes that since SM’s stock price has exceeded 120,000 won since the 15th of this month, it is very likely that HYBE will not reach the target amount in the public tender offer.

