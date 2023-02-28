Home Technology Deadshot artist claims game has no ‘excuse’ for not having accurate black hairstyles – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Deadshot artist claims game has no 'excuse' for not having accurate black hairstyles – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Deadshot artist claims game has no ‘excuse’ for not having accurate black hairstyles – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Del Walker, currently a character artist for Naughty Dog, who previously worked at Rocksteady and created the look for Deadshot in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, said there is “no reason” for developers not to allow actual black people in video games hairstyle.

He recently made these remarks in a short video on YouTube titled “We Need to Fix Black Hair in Video Games.” The video points out that many character creation tools are not representative of the game’s entire audience, and that even an award-winning game like Elden Ring may lack options for black hairstyles.

Walker explained the process of how developers can better incorporate black hairstyles into future games.“It starts with a class, a class first,”he explained.“Just introducing people to the idea of ​​having different hair textures.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pepkcF9UXng&t=41s&ab_channel=KindaFunnyGames

“You either want to simplify as much as possible, or you want to go the other way, and we actually go into detail by putting a lot of polygons,”he continued.“The problem you had in the Xbox 360 era was you didn’t have enough[力量]To really fill in dark hair, you don’t want to be simple. The advantage now is that you have no excuses, because technology can support what you need.

What do you think of it?

